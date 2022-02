Israel Adesanya didn’t appreciate Kamaru Usman’s manager publicly pushing for a fight that would turn two of the UFC’s self-styled “Three Kings” against one another. The Nigerian-born Adesanya and Usman, as well as Cameroon native Francis Ngannou, are the only three African-born fighters to ever hold UFC titles. The fact that they’re doing so simultaneously — and are widely considered to be three of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport — has helped to usher in a new golden era for African MMA. All three champions have repeatedly pledged their support to each other and vowed not to fight within the trio, with the idea being that three African-born champions is better than two.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO