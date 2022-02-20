ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers dodge categorization on their new country-punk album

By Don Gonyea
wamc.org
 2 days ago

The honky-tonk punk of Sarah Shook & the Disarmers defies clean categorization. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IF IT'S POISON") SARAH SHOOK AND THE DISARMERS: (Singing) Lately, this time we got the timing right. Lately, I feel like life is kind of good. GONYEA: On their third album, "Nightroamer," you can...

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Country Music Legend Returns With New Album of Unearthed Tracks

A longtime country music legend has returned with a new album of unearthed tracks that fans are definitely going to want to hear. Loney Hutchins, who worked with Johnny Cash and June Carter back in the '70s, recently released a collection of age-old tunes, titled Buried Loot, Demos from the House of Cash and Outlaw Era, '73-'78. The album even features some demo versions of Cash-penned songs such as "Committed To Parkview," which fans of the Man in Black will definitely want to check out.
MUSIC
The Independent

Orville Peck: Fans rejoice as country singer announces new album ‘Bronco’

Orville Peck fans have expressed their excitement as the country music artist announced the release of a new album. The singer shared a minute-long video to social media on Tuesday (8 February), stating that his forthcoming album, Bronco, will be released on 8 April.His post also confirmed that “Chapter 1” of Bronco will arrive on Friday (11 February).The highly-stylised video sees Peck – wearing his signature fringed mask – performing in a number of places: at a bar, a kid’s birthday party, and on a lit-up stage.The clip finishes on a shot of Peck wearing a western shirt emblazoned with...
MUSIC
CHICAGO READER

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers find dusty splendor on Nightroamer

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers are known for their roots-driven sound, but on their new third full-length, Nightroamer, Shook’s country aesthetics battle for space alongside some pretty healthy indie inclinations. The production is a bit denser on this recording compared to its predecessor, 2018’s Years—keyboards occasionally factor into the arrangements—and Shook herself gives off less of a pissed-off vibe. She’s still spent too much time loving wastrels, though, and this clutch of songs details it all. Shook is among the performers impacted by Bloodshot Records’ problems with nonpayment of artist royalties, which delayed the release of Nightroamer as she found a new label home on Thirty Tigers. The album’s first single, “No Mistakes,” sounds like a dark night in a bar, with pedal steel propelling a somber mood that’s partly Shook’s natural disposition and partly too much booze. It’s a mode where she’s most effective; she gives the waltz-time title track a graceful ennui equally indebted to her country forebears and relatively contemporary rock vocalists. Even if Shook is inclined toward a lack of cheer, she arrived at that outlook in earnest: On album opener “Somebody Else,” which focuses on an abusive relationship, she sings, “If I can’t help myself / You’ll keep on keepin’ me down.” Given her history of bad deals and bad relationships, the more pop-oriented approach and funky drum backing on “I Got This”—pleasant enough that you can imagine it licensed for a TV commercial—is a surprising change of pace. That song does unfortunately disrupt an album’s worth of scuffed-up performances that seem capable of converting the most country-averse listener. Even the occasional and inauspicious use of Auto-Tune (“It Doesn’t Change Anything,” “Please Be a Stranger”) can’t blunt the dusty splendor of Shook’s latest batch of reflections.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
B105

5 Debut Country Albums That Are Hidden Gems

These days, it's not uncommon for country artists' debut albums to be blockbusters. For example, Garth Brooks' 1989 self-titled debut record was certified diamond (that's 10 million albums shipped), while Taylor Swift's 2006 self-titled effort went seven times platinum. Historically, however, not all first releases have been hot sellers --...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Tanya Tucker
Person
Waylon Jennings
American Songwriter

Off the Record Live: Joe Nichols Keeps it Country on New Album ‘Good Day For Living’

“There’s a lot of fun on this record, it sounds country to me,” Joe Nichols says on a recent episode of American Songwriter’s Twitch show, Off The Record Live, discussing his new album, Good Day For Living, out today (February 11). “We got some powerful stuff, we got some good messages in there. And I think Good Day for Living, to me, is—man, it’s about time for some positivity. I mean couldn’t we all just use a little bit of good.”
THEATER & DANCE
loudersound.com

Steve Jollife to release new album and reissue solo albums in new deal

Former Tangerine Dream and Steamhammer member Steve Jolliffe is to have his solo work recorded since he left Tangerine Dream in 1979, reissued in a new deal with RSK Entertainment. The release of a body of work which spans some 39 albums will roll out over the next three years...
MUSIC
NME

Daft Punk release 25th anniversary edition of debut album

Daft Punk are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album, ‘Homework’ by releasing a special deluxe edition of the album. The special edition will feature new remixes, nine of which were previously unavailable on streaming services. They include a remix of ‘Around The World’ by DJ Sneak,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Categorization#New Country#Punk#Dodge#Song
American Songwriter

“Broken Neon Hearts”: Ronnie Dunn On Nostalgic New Solo Album, Songwriting and the Cyclical Nature of Country Music

It was the height of the Urban Cowboy movement, and Ronnie Dunn—a Coleman, Texas native—had moved with his family to Tulsa where he picked up the revered position in the house band at Duke’s Country. The old furniture warehouse, stripped out to make room for a bandstand, welcomed in the likes of George Jones and Ricky Skaggs with a rowdy crowd of nearly 3,000 a night. Dunn credits his role opening for those acts as pivotal exposure that led him to Nashville where met Kix, the other half of Brooks & Dunn.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Ally Sheedy From ‘The Breakfast Club’ Is Now A College Professor

Ally Sheedy doesn’t mind if her students Google her or ask her questions about working as an actor in the ‘80s. While she is best known for her roles in St. Elmo’s Fire and The Breakfast Club, Ally continues to act when she isn’t teaching in a college classroom. She teaches acting at the City College of New York and hopes to tell her students what she wishes she knew back in her 20s.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
SheKnows

The Young and the RestlessComings & Goings

Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but it would appear that Cupid hasn’t let fly his last shot. On Thursday, March 10, Kelsey Wang will make her Young & Restless debut as Allie, described by the soap as being “a mysterious, young professional who catches the eye of one of Genoa City’s eligible bachelors.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Joined By Alicia Keys, Migos, Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign, DaBaby, Marilyn Manson & More For "Donda 2" Performance

The Donda 2 Experience has wrapped in Miami and the entire world tuned in. Kanye West has stolen attention for months with his Donda and Donda 2 releases, and this latest live show has outdone his last. We've watched as West has nearly broken the internet with each new social media post over the last few weeks as he targeted Pete Davidson and pleaded with estranged wife Kim Kardashian to rebuild their family. Ye has taken a break from those antics to refocus in album mode and tonight, he was joined on stage by his Donda 2 collaborators as well as his choir.
MUSIC
The Independent

Joe Rogan podcast vanishes from Spotify

The Joe Rogan Experience disappeared from Spotify on Monday morning, with users unable to access it from the streaming giant’s website, iPhone app and Android app.It is not clear why the hugely popular podcast was down, though it comes amid controversy surrounding Spotify’s flagship show.The show also briefly disappeared on Friday, with Spotify blaming technical issues. The Independent has contacted Spotify for more information on the latest outage.The online streaming service secured exclusive rights to Rogan’s podcast last year in a deal reported to be worth more than $100 million.Several high profile artists recently pulled their music from Spotify,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy