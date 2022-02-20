Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo EXIT talks, De Jong BLOW, Varane future captain – latest updates

MANCHESTER UNITED will not stand in the way of Cristiano Ronaldo if he wants to quit the club this summer.

There are no guarantees that the Red Devils will land a Champions League spot and failing to do so could see the Portuguese icon move on.

United seemed to have pulled off a masterstroke signing the 36-year-old from Juventus in the summer.

But there are feelings at the club that the incredible Ronaldo come-back story hasn't gone to plan.

Raphael Varane was also part of United's summer transfer overhaul and Ralf Rangnick could make the Frenchman captain, according to reports.

The Red Devils boss said: "Well I don't know, it is difficult to say right now.

"What will happen in the next one, two or three years? I don't know. That is not of any importance. For me it is what will happen in the next three months."

After talk of unrest in the Old Trafford dressing room - which has been widely denied by the club - United are in need of a crucial three points in the chase for the top four.

Follow ALL of the latest updates and transfer gossip from Old Trafford right here...

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

More from Keane on Cantona

"The game is about characters and personalities, and Eric [Cantona] was up there with the best, but he also produced, he also produced on a matchday.

"A lot of clubs can have mavericks, but they don't turn up at the weekend, they're kind of lads during the week.

"But Eric turned up on a Saturday and done the business, and particularly in my time at the club he scored so many big goals in big games.

"And ultimately that's what it's about and I think that's why the fans love him as well"

Cantona night out

Manchester United legendary captain Roy Keane hilariously revealed Eric Cantona was 'really good on a night out'.

Keane told Sky Sports: "As I said [he was] a brilliant personality in the dressing room, when you're travelling with him. A good guy, classy guy.

"And as I said, really, really good on a night out as well.

"I'm surprised we saw him drinking a pint, when we used to go out there was always champagne, he's obviously made a few bob in his time at United"

More from Merson

"Harry Maguire, you know I said from day one, I thought it would be a little bit of a struggle playing on the half-way line.

"I thought he's not blessed with a lot of pace but at the end of the day he still has to get protection.

"I don't care who you are as a centre-half, their holding players don't sit as the sitters, they're all over the place.

"They're having a shot on the edge of the box, over on the left, right, you're a holding midfield player you sit in front and protect the back four.

"I don't care if you're the best centre-half in the world, if you keep getting run at and there's a lot of space in the channels you're going to have a hard time"

Mers-y for Harry

Paul Merson says he feels 'sorry' for Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire as he's being let down by his team-mates.

Merson said: "I feel sorry for Harry Maguire, I don't think they play to his strengths.

"The players on the pitch are letting him down, he needs more protection.

"I know people say 'oh he's £80m' but I don't care - you get someone running at you on a consistent basis and it's a big old pitch Old Trafford, you don't want to be coming out"

GETTY IMAGES

Mar problems for Anthony

Manchester United loanee Anthony Martial has suffered an injury setback just four games into his Sevilla loan.

Martial swapped the Premier League for LaLiga in January for the next six months to try and revive his career.

And the forward got off to a good start by scoring for the Andalusians in the Europa League this month.

But now, the France international faces a nervy wait to find out the extent of the injury he sustained against Espanyol in the league.

The 26-year-old went off after only 26 minutes holding his left leg and was replaced by Papu Gomez

De Jong blow

Manchester United's pursuit of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has been handed a blow as the midfielder revealed his intentions to stay at the Nou Camp for 'many more years' to come.

De Jong told The Guardian: "I’m very happy I’m at Barcelona: from a young age I’ve wanted to be here, so in that way it has been a dream come true.

"But I would have liked to win more trophies than we did in my first two years. I expected more in that sense, let’s put it that way.

"But other than that, I’m very happy here and hopefully [will be here] for many more years"

Var check

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick insists Harry Maguire will remain captain amid rumours suggesting Raphael Varane could replace him.

Rangnick said: "Well, I don't know, it is difficult to say right now. I am happy that he has been continuously training, having had no injuries. This was probably his biggest issue in the first weeks and months that he has always had to deal with some injuries. After having trained or played two or three games he was out for another six weeks.

"So, I think we took the right decision to let him rest and make sure the injury was causing no issues anymore. Right now he seems to have adopted, unfortunately he couldn't play against Brighton, he was supposed to play, but then he had some stomach problems.

"For me, it is most important that he stays in good health and that he doesn't get any further, most of all, muscle injuries. If that happens, he can obviously develop into one of the best centre-backs in the league.

"About the captaincy, we have a captain with Harry Maguire. He will be the captain until the end of the season for sure. What will happen in the next one, two, or three years? I don't know. That is not of any importance. For me, it is what will happen in the next three months"

GETTY IMAGES

Ron the go

Manchester United will NOT stand in Cristiano Ronaldo's way if he demands to leave in the summer.

United face a huge battle to even reach the Champions League during another disappointing campaign.

Ronaldo has made his frustrations clear over the Red Devils' inability to fight for the Premier League title.

And according to the Mirror, the Manchester giants will not stand in the five time Ballon d'Or winner's way if he opts to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The 37-year-old would still have one-year left on his contract, but United would still let him go

Leeds 2-4 Man Utd

Manchester United defeated Leeds 4-2 in a Premier League encounter at Elland Road.

Under-fire United captain Harry Maguire opened the scoring on 34 minutes and Bruno Fernandes doubled the visitors' lead in the fifth minute of stoppage time before half-time.

But the Red Devils lost their lead in just 60 seconds when Rodrigo hit the back of the net on 53 minutes and Raphinha equalised.

But United regained the lead with Fred in the 70th minute before Anthony Elanga sealed the victory two minutes before full-time

Fred to the rescue

Man United had Fred to thank as they halted an embarrassing Leeds comeback at a waterlogged Elland Road.

United were 2-0 up at half-time but conceded twice in as many minutes straight after the break.

However, Fred came off the bench to fire home a stunner before Anthony Elanga's late strike gave United a hard-fought 4-2 win.

Elanga gets struck by object

Man United youngster Anthony Elanga was hit by an object after celebrating Fred's second half strike against Leeds.

Elanga as well as Fred were brought on for Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard in order to change United's fortunes. And they did.

Fred finished off a sweeping counter attack to restore United's lead and strengthen their grip on fourth place.

And as United's players celebrated the thumping finish, Elanga was hit by an object coming from the stands.

United's medical team attended to the teenager and after a quick check over he was cleared to play the rest of the game.

Fred restores United's lead

Leeds are hosting Manchester United in an absolute thriller at Elland Road.

Super-sub Fred has given United a 3-2 lead after Rodrigo and Rafinha scored in just 59 seconds to level it for Leeds.

With 15 minutes or so remaining Leeds really need to pick themselves up to have another go at the visitors.

Leeds stage amazing comeback

Leeds United have scored TWICE in just 24 seconds to level it up 2-2 against Manchester United at Elland Road.

Rodrigo and Rafinha scored early in the second half in a quick-fire double of remarkable proportions in rain-soaked scenery.

Those goals have reignited the atmosphere here at Elland Road.

Every time Leeds go forward now the crowd erupts.

Maguire ends United's set-piece goal drought

Harry Maguire ended Manchester United's awful goal drought from corners, scoring on their 140th attempt against Leeds.

The Red Devils had taken 139 corners in the league this season, managing to score a grand total of ZERO goals.

But Luke Shaw's inch-perfect cross presented captain Maguire the perfect opportunity to end United's goal drought from corners, as well as fire his team into a first half lead.

Maguire lost his marker Diego Llorente and powered his header into the back of the net.

The last time United scored from a corner was April 2021 against Burnley.

James snubs Shaw's handshake

Leeds winger Dan James refused to shake hands with his old Manchester United pal Luke Shaw after the left-back checked up on him.

With James down on the deck following a tackle during Leeds vs Manchester United, Shaw came over to offer his hand.

But the Leeds man SNUBBED Shaw's outstretched peace offering, much to the bemusement of the England star.

James looked at his hand and chose not to take it, with Shaw left red-faced after being completely blanked by the Welsh winger.

The 24-year-old, who spent two unsuccessful years at Old Trafford, simply turned away in spite after taking a blow to the face.

Man United plan Carvalho swoop

Man United are attempting to hijack Liverpool's bid to sign Fabio Carvalho this summer, according to reports.

A Kop deal for Fulham wonderkid Carvalho, 19, collapsed at the final hurdle in January.

Now the Daily Star have reported that sources inside Old Trafford say that United are scouting the wonderkid.

After watching the attacker score against Man City in the FA Cup, Red Devils scouts have checked him out 'twice more since'.

And they've been so impressed that they may muscle in with an offer this summer.

Rob’s left a bloody mess

Robin Koch was left in a bloody mess after nastily clashing heads with Scott McTominay in Leeds’ clash with Manchester United.

In the 13th minute of the game the 25-year-old German defender had played the ball before being met head on by the Scottish midfielder.

He went down and it was immediately clear that a nasty gash had formed on his forehead.

The Leeds medics raced on to treat him and Koch was able to carry on after having his head bandaged up.

But not before he changed both his shirt AND shorts as blood had dripped onto them.

The Leeds staff were forced to block the cameras view of Koch while he stripped down and changed his shorts on the sidelines.

Fer-m warning

Rio Ferdinand was warned by police not to return to the city of Leeds after his move to Manchester United, as it would be 'dangerous'.

The England defender swapped Elland Road for Old Trafford in 2002 for £30million.

Reminiscing about Leeds vs Manchester United on Instagram, the 43-year-old wrote: "I actually didn’t realise how big the rivalry was until I actually signed for @manchesterunited.

"A day or two after I had signed for Man Utd I got a call from the Yorkshire police advising me not to come back to Leeds for a while as they had some intel that it would be quite dangerous for me!

"I quickly realised how big this was for Leeds fans and I especially did when I played my 1st game back at Elland road as a Man utd player.

"I had a police escort from the team bus to the changing room when we got to the stadium and then when I got out onto the pitch the fans that once loved me for the time I was there made their feelings known in no uncertain terms!"

Schneiderlin expresses United regret

Morgan Schneiderlin has expressed his regret at leaving Man United to join Everton.

The midfielder wished persevered at Old Trafford like ex-United star Ander Herrera.

Herrera battled for his spot and his performances earned him a move to PSG, while Schneiderlin went to Nice after a spell with the Toffees.

He reflected to Sports Witness: “I regretted it very quickly. Even if it went very well at Everton, when you play for Manchester United, when you’re at a club like that, it’s not for a moment of doubt that you have to question everything.

"Look at Ander Herrera: the first year I arrived, he was on the bench; he persevered, and today he is at PSG.”

Man Utd starting XI against Leeds

Man United take on Leeds today and here's how they'll line-up.

Three changes for United with Wan-Bissaka, Pogba and Lingard all returning to the starting line-up.

Jesse Lingard starts his first league game for two years.

Keane makes Leeds dig

Roy Keane has told 'silly' Leeds fans they're not as big as Manchester United in a cheeky taunt ahead of Sunday's derby.

The two old foes will come to blows in front of a packed out crowd at Elland Road for the first time in the league since 2003.

Keane told Sky Sports: "I think Leeds' players and supporters, it's probably silly of them to think they're as big as Man Utd as they're not, but they always have a go, I'll give them that.

"They'd always be up for a physical battle. It was always tense, there was obviously a lot of rivalry with the supporters, a lot of hatred there."

Ron can go

Manchester United will not stand in the way of Cristiano Ronaldo if he wants to quit this summer, writes PHIL THOMAS.

The Red Devils are far from certain to finish in a Champions League slot and the Portuguese star could move if they fall short.

But there is a feeling at the club that last summer's incredible coup to re-sign him backfired.

United chiefs pulled off a master stroke in signing him from Juventus when he looked set to join Manchester City.

Yet Ronaldo, 36, has failed to get United back into the Prem title fight.

Despite being their top scorer, he is finally showing signs that age has caught up with him.

Dio-n't go

Old Trafford chiefs will trigger their 12- month option on Diogo Dalot to avoid losing him on a free transfer this summer.

After spending last season on loan at Milan, the Portuguese right-back has now become a regular starter under Ralf Rangnick.

Dalot, 22, has 16 months remaining on his deal and Manchester United do not want to leave contract talks too late, with Borussia Dortmund interested.

Rangnick's confusion over Fletcher's role

Ralf Rangnick has admitted that he has no idea what Darren Fletcher's role is at the club although he likes having him around.

When asked what Fletcher does at Old Trafford, Rangnick said: "What is his role in with regard to the club?

"I don't really know, to be honest. I can only tell you what is happening in the training sessions, around the training sessions and around the games. In those areas, it is good to have him on board.

Leeds and United's rivalry explained

Man United versus Leeds is a footballing derby which stretches back over a century.

But given they are not even from the same city, the rivalry is not an obvious one - yet there are multiple reasons why there is so much ferocity in this match-up.

You could trace the rivalry all the way back to the War of the Roses, a war that resulted in the House of Lancaster - with its red rose - taking the throne and the Tudor dynasty became etched into English history.

A sort of dynasty then existed between Old Trafford and Elland Road in the 1960s as Bobby and Jack Charlton grew as titans of their respective clubs.

The Red Devils had Sir Bobby at their disposal alongside George Best and Denis Law, while Leeds were blessed with his brother defender-brother Jack alongside Billy Bremner, known as "King Billy".

One of the moments which epitomised the rivalry came in 1997 when Manchester United legend Roy Keane lunged in on superstar striker Erling Haaland's father Alfe Inge Haaland, and up breaking his own ACL in the process.

And then four years later, Keane would execute his revenge by ending Haaland's career by stamping on the Norwegian's knee after he had moved to Manchester City.