Orville Peck will saddle up with a new full-length album in 2022. Bronco, the masked singer’s follow-up to 2019’s Pony and the 2020 EP Show Pony, will be released in chapter installments before arriving in full on April 8. Chapter One of the 15-track Bronco hit digital services on Friday and includes four new songs: “Daytona Sand,” “C’mon Baby, Cry,” “Outta Time,” and “Any Turn.” Compared to the murky atmosphere of Pony, the new songs are considerably brighter in tone. “C’mon Baby, Cry” taps into the sound of Phil Spector-era Righteous Brothers with its cavernous production and Peck’s soaring falsetto as he...

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO