Battle Epic Foes in Dungeons & Dragons With New Book

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2C Gaming is raising funds to produce a new Dungeons & Dragons sourcebook that's all about epic monsters. Epic Legacy: Tome of Titans Vol. 2 is a new Dungeons & Dragons supplement made to support the company's set of Epic Legacy rules, which allows players to build their D&D character past...

comicbook.com

