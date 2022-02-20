'He's their number one target': I'm A Celeb bosses 'are eyeing up EastEnders star Danny Dyer for next series of ITV show'

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! bosses are reportedly zeroing in on Danny Dyer for the next series of the show.

The actor, 44, recently announced he would be leaving his role of Mick Carter on EastEnders after nine years.

A source told The Sun that Danny was their 'number one target' now that his schedule has freed him up to appear on the ITV show.

The show insider said: 'Producers think Danny would be great on the series and is their number one target.

'They’re hoping he’ll be finished in time, they’d definitely be up for a big money offer.'

Danny explained he decided to leave the BBC soap 'because sometimes you have to gamble in life as that is what makes it exciting.

'I’m still looking for that defining role.'

It comes after Ant and Dec revealed the 'plan' is for I'm A Celebrity to return to the Australian jungle for the next series.

The presenting duo, both 46, appeared on Thursday's episode of The One Show as they were quizzed by Welsh presenter Alex Jones, 44.

For the last two years, the show was filmed at Gwrych Castle, in Wales, due to Covid travel restrictions.

Alex asked the duo: 'Australia are reopening their boarders from Monday. So is it the castle or is it the jungle?'

Ant replied 'Well, the plan is the jungle,' as Dec quickly said 'Nothing against Wales'.

Ant continued: 'We love Wales, but Australia is (the show's) home and we'd like to get back there if we can. With Covid there was no getting around it.'