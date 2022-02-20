ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Veteran judge Todd McKenney makes a VERY crude joke about Kylie Gillies' mini dress on Dancing With The Stars: All Stars

By Kristy Johnson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Todd McKenney is known for his colourful commentary while sitting on the Dancing With The Stars judging panel.

And the theatre performer, 56, couldn't resist making a very crude joke about the length of Kylie Gillies' dress during the Dancing With The Stars: All Stars season premiere on Sunday night.

The Morning Show host, 54, put on a captivating cha-cha performance with her dance partner Aric Yegudkin to Fontella Bass hit Rescue Me while donning a sixties-style chequerboard dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wsEFM_0eK0ZLjC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QrNgk_0eK0ZLjC00

'There was so much cha-cha in that [performance] and we nearly saw your cha-cha actually because that shirt is just quite short,' Todd quipped.

Kylie took the joke in good spirits, laughing along, while fellow contestant Cameron Daddo appeared uncomfortable as he watched on from the dressing room.

For her first performance of the season, Kylie dazzled in a thigh-skimming chequerboard shirt dress teamed with matching gloves and chorus shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GxVFj_0eK0ZLjC00
Eyebrow-raising feedback: 'There was so much cha-cha in that [performance] and we nearly saw your cha-cha actually because that shirt is just quite short,' Todd quipped

Hair extensions were added to style her brunette locks into a voluminous fashion, reminiscent of the sixties, and her makeup was ultra glamorous with a heavy eyeshadow.

Before making the eyebrow-raising joke, Todd did compliment Kylie on her dedication.

'Kylie, you know what I love most about that [performance] is your commitment from the beginning to the end,' he began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVE3u_0eK0ZLjC00
Going all out: For her first performance of the season, Kylie dazzled in a thigh-skimming chequerboard shirt dress, teamed with matching gloves and chorus shoes

'The moment the music started you were committed to it and I really appreciate that because that means you've put in so much effort and you want to do well.

'We do see that a little bit but the thing I love most is... cha-cha is hard. To get the right footwork without any heel leads it's hard, and there was so much cha-cha in that.'

According to Woman's Day, Kylie is reported to pocket a tidy $100,000 from the show.

The new series features fan-favourite contestants from previous seasons alongside four wildcard entrants.

Todd is joined on the judging panel by Helen Richey, Paul Mercurio and Mark Wilson, while Sonia Kruger and Daryl Somers share hosting duties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FXxwN_0eK0ZLjC00
Nice sum: According to Woman's Day, Kylie is reported to pocket a tidy $100,000, making her the show's top earner

