Combat Sports

Footie aces Edinson Cavani and Jack Grealish among stars at ringside to see Kell Brook demolish Amir Khan in Manchester

By Etienne Fermie
 2 days ago

EDINSON CAVANI was among the stars at ringside as Amir Khan and Kell Brook settled their grudge in Manchester last night.

The bitter rivals finally clashed at the AO Arena last night, with Cavani one of a number of footballers to take in the action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EFgXc_0eK0ZJxk00
Edinson Cavani was in attendance in Manchester Credit: SKYSPORTS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hy4nt_0eK0ZJxk00
Jack Grealish chats with former Aston Villa team-mate Micah Richards Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NtB0f_0eK0ZJxk00
John Stones was licking his wounds after Man City's loss to Spurs Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

However the Manchester United star was more interested in the undercard.

Cavani, 35, was there supporting Uruguayan compatriot Chris Namus as she took on Natasha Jonas for the vacant WBO super-welterweight title.

Unfortunately for the striker, Namus was knocked out just 28 seconds into the second round.

As he was making his way around the venue, Cavani may well have bumped into rivals from the blue side of the city.

Jack Grealish and John Stones were both in attendance, while the former was spotted chatting with his former Aston Villa team-mate and current Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards.

Stones, 27, had just been an unused substitute as City lost 3-2 to Tottenham in a tea-time thriller at the Etihad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g3w2L_0eK0ZJxk00
Grealish and Richards have a good chin wag Credit: PA

Grealish, meanwhile, was sidelined with a shin problem.

Cavani's Manchester United will be in action against rivals Leeds this afternoon at Elland Road.

But he won't be in action, with boss Ralf Rangnick confirming that the veteran is still suffering from groin and stomach issues.

Other footballers in attendance included former England duo Fabian Delph and Danny Rose.

Delph, 32, missed Everton's 2-0 defeat to Southampton with a thigh injury yesterday.

While Rose hasn't featured for Watford since December after being frozen out at Vicarage Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BkXLK_0eK0ZJxk00
Yorkshiremen Fabian Delph and Danny Rose enjoy last night's event Credit: PA

