Arsenal ‘interested in Alvaro Morata transfer with Atletico Madrid ready to sell ex-Chelsea striker after Juventus loan’

By Daniel Cutts
 2 days ago

ARSENAL are interested in signing Alvaro Morata in a sensational summer transfer, according to reports.

The Spanish striker has been put up for sale by Atletico Madrid and is free to leave from July.

Mikel Arteta is planning to bring in at least two strikers at Arsenal this summer Credit: Getty

The former Chelsea forward is currently on loan at Juventus, who are not looking at a permanent switch.

And according to Tuttomercarto, the Gunners have made him one of their targets going into the summer.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to bring in new strikers after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January.

He is also expected to be without Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah next season, with both out of contract in June.

Morata is understood to be open to a move to the Emirates, despite Premier League struggles while at Chelsea.

The 29-year-old has 16 goals in 57 appearances while on a two-year loan at the Italian giants.

But he may want to try his luck in England again, and is said to be a fan of Arsenal's style of play.

He would like to be a second striker, playing off the front man and giving himself more space.

Arteta has tried this tactic in North London, with attacking midfielders swarming around Lacazette.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also interested in Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

The Gunners want to bring in two forwards, with Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak also on their wishlist.

Ruben Neves at Wolves is also a midfield target as Arteta plans a £180m summer transfer splurge.

Real Madrid ‘submit final Erling Haaland transfer bid’ with Man Utd, City and Chelsea all in hunt for Dortmund striker

REAL MADRID have submitted a 'final offer' for Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland, reports say. The Spanish giants are leading the chase for Haaland, 21, despite Premier League clubs also fighting for the Norwegian international's signature. And Spanish outlet Sport say the striker's representatives have been in talks with Madrid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
