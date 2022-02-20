New Payments Are Unlikely Due to Concerns About Fraud and Misappropriation of Funds.

Authorities in multiple states are warning that reports of online scams involving PayPal are continuing to persist. In the scam, people received an email claiming to be from PayPal, an online money transfer service. In one example the email claims that an iPhone was ordered for $700, and in the email, there is a number to call instead of a link to click on. Once the number is called the person on the other side asks for a credit card number to settle up some issues with the order and the person says they want to send a refund for the iPhone.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO