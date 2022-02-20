ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

Florida police shoot man at wedding reception after he attacked officers, police say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 2 days ago

WINTER PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died Saturday night after being shot while attacking Florida police officers at a wedding reception, according to the Winter Park Police Department.

The WPPD said in a statement that officers were called to the Winter Park Event Center after a man began assaulting guests at the reception.

When they arrived, one of the officers tried to speak with the man but was knocked unconscious. Police said the man then turned his attention to a second officer as the crowd began to surround them.

According to the statement, the officer shot the man, who was taken to Florida South Hospital before dying of his injury.

The department said the other two officers were also taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, and the officer involved has been placed on administrative duty.

JustBecause#
2d ago

Are you all missing the fact that the police WERE CALLED TO THE SCENE? That means to me that SOMEONE there must have feared this man and his actions towards others. The police are responding to information given to them; are they not entitled to approach the situation with the same fear in today’s society where they are open game? If this man was successful in injuring the other police, where was he going to stop? Turn back on the guests, possibly using the police’s weapons?? If you weren’t there, DO NOT JUDGE these officers for stopping a situation where many more could have been injured.

Lacy Deeley
2d ago

Feel bad for the bride in groom he was a man he knew what he was doing . In if he was drunk one of the guess should of knock him out then before he attacked in harassing ppl. He probably shouldn’t of been invited to the wedding at all. Yes the cops could of taxed him instead of always using their dam guns ? Cops need to know that they also have a dam taser for a lot of cases they come up on. Only time a cop should fear their life in danger in use a gun is if they have a gun pointing back at them unless that’s the case start using your tasers officers.

rick larence
2d ago

Attacking police will get you killed. Obviously the dead criminal got what he deserved

