Bloody funny! Women's health startup goes viral on TikTok with comedy mascot shaped like a UTERUS that teaches Gen Z about their menstrual cycle

By Monica Greep For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A women's health startup which provides education through comedy has gone viral thanks to its hilarious uterus mascot.

London-based health startup Period Harmony aims to educate women about their menstrual cycle and plans to launch an evidence-based, natural relief for period pain in the coming months.

The startup addresses serious issues like endometriosis and ovarian cysts through comedy, often enlisting its signature uterus-shaped puppet Uri to help educate its followers.

Through TikTok videos, the startup shares information about what the colour of your menstrual blood means, how to tackle period pain and the basic anatomy of a woman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUsqq_0eK0XdLk00
A women's health startup which educates users about their menstrual cycle using comedy has gone viral thanks to it's hilarious uterus mascot
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QsEku_0eK0XdLk00
London-based health startup Period Harmony aims to educate women about their menstrual cycle, often enlisting their signature uterus-shaped puppet Uri to help educate their followers 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R34vx_0eK0XdLk00

Boasting 870,000 followers on TikTok, the new company has already received a swathe of positive feedback from social media users, who say they are 'obsessed' with the account.

'Why is a puppet uterus the highlight of my day?,' asked one fan.

'Ahhh I love your content!,' wrote another.

Many use the comments section to ask the startup to address certain issues or answer individual queries.

One fan asked: 'Can’t you do like pregnancy videos too? The way it affects the uterus? Love your vids btw!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HTPbJ_0eK0XdLk00
One video sees Uri joking about late periods by dancing to a pop song, while another sees the puppet joke about being a 'catfish' while showing off a diagram of the anatomy of a female anatomy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yUynZ_0eK0XdLk00

Among the popular videos is one which sees Uri joking about late periods by dancing to a pop song, while another sees the puppet joke about being a 'catfish' while showing off a diagram of the anatomy of a female anatomy.

Another video sees Uri the puppet explain how to identify symptoms of an ovarian cyst, which often involves bloating and pelvic pain, while dancing to a popular viral song.

In one video, Uri the puppet shows users how to correctly put on a sanitary towel while in another she teaches users how hormones effect women at different stages of their cycles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37j8Kt_0eK0XdLk00

One clip sees the puppet warning social media users to see your GP if you experience spotting in between your period - while miming to a viral sound and dancing.

The startup, which is set to fully launch later this year, was created to tackle period pain caused by contraception like the copper IUD, which makes periods notably longer and more painful.

Period Harmony is currently crowdsourcing research to create a new period pain relief aid by asking users to fill in an online about their own experiences dealing with menstrual pain.

