DIY pro transforms an old cabinet into an elegant mirrored end table using budge hardware supplies - here's how she did it

By Carina Stathis
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A home stylist with a passion for DIY projects has transformed an old cabinet she found on the side of the road into a stylish reflective piece of furniture.

Geneva Vanderzeil, from Brisbane, Australia, documented the process in a now-viral TikTok video which has been watched close to half a million times.

She upcycled the cabinet using affordable supplies from Bunnings Warehouse and stuck mirrors on each side to create a stunning plinth.

On this occasion, Geneva used Estilo diamond edged mirrors, a Trojan glass cutter, cleaning cloth, electric drill, ruler, glass glue and wet sand paper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Njpxc_0eK0Vts200
Aussie home stylist Geneva Vanderzeil, from Brisbane, shared how she upcycled an old black cabinet (end) into a mirrored end table (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABqw1_0eK0Vts200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAVDF_0eK0Vts200
'I found a little cabinet on the side of the road and then hit the aisles of Bunnings to find something to help upcycle them,' Geneva wrote on Instagram

'I found a little cabinet on the side of the road and then hit the aisles of Bunnings to find something to help upcycle them,' Geneva wrote on Instagram and shared before and after images of the home project.

'A BUNCH of mirrors jumped out at me, simply screaming to be made into a super on trend mirrored side table!'

After bringing the cabinet home, she wiped it down and removed the hardware using an electric drill.

Next, she measured each side of the cabinet to cut the glass to the precise size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2Yte_0eK0Vts200
After bringing the cabinet home, she wiped it down to clean it and removed the hardware using an electric drill (left). Next, she measured each side of the cabinet to cut the glass to the precise size (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fx5Zq_0eK0Vts200

Then she carefully used a Trojan glass cutter on the mirrors, creating a high-pitched screeching sound.

'After tapping it a few times underneath, the glass should snap cleanly,' she said in the video.

Using gloves, she used wet sand paper to sand back the edges to ensure they weren't not sharp.

'I covered the [drawers] with the mirror, but you could also cut the mirror so they still open if you want to keep them,' Geneva wrote.

Each piece of glass was glued to the small cabinet and taped down using duct tape to ensure it dried securely.

The end result looked like a high-end piece of furniture - and similar designs retail for $295.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=275u5x_0eK0Vts200
Using gloves, she used wet sand paper to sand back the edges to ensure they're not sharp. Each piece of glass was glued to the small cabinet, and taped down to ensure it dried securely
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cEgkU_0eK0Vts200

What supplies did Geneva use?

Estilo diamond edge mirrors

Trojan glass cutter

Cleaning cloth

Electric drill

Ruler and measuring tape

Wet sand paper - 180 grit and 400 grit

Neutral cure glue and duct tape

Geneva's TikTok video swiftly caught the attention of thousands online, leaving many amazed.

'Wow! that turned out great!' one person wrote.

'Omg, super impressed with how easy this one was!!! It turned out so luxe!!' another added.

Many said they felt inspired to start creating similar DIY projects themselves.

Daily Mail

