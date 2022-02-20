ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Model Ajak Deng is fabulous in floral as she poses up a storm at the Richard Quinn AW22 show during London Fashion Week

By D. Lawrance
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

In 2016 she announced she was 'officially done with the fashion industry'.

However Ajak Deng proved she's back and better than ever over the weekend when she appeared backstage at the Richard Quinn AW22 show during London Fashion Week.

The South Sudanese-Australian model, 32, who only recently returned to the catwalk, looked fabulous in floral during the fashion show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGsD7_0eK0Vr6a00
Catwalk queen: Ajak Deng proved she's back and better than ever over the weekend when she appeared backstage at the Richard Quinn AW22 show during London Fashion Week

Deng's billowing, brightly patterned dress was adorned with a large bow on the front.

She wore it over a high neck latex top that finished in full length gloves.

Ajak added inches to her 1.8 metre frame in black heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10WU46_0eK0Vr6a00
Flower power: The South Sudanese-Australian model, 32, who only recently returned to the catwalk, looked fabulous in floral during the fashion show

Last year, Ajak opened up about racism in the modelling industry.

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph, she said the Australian modelling industry is 'better' than international agencies, but insisted changes are still needed.

'There is so much discrimination and racism in my world,' she told the publication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OzAIA_0eK0Vr6a00
Bright on! Deng's billowing, brightly patterned dress was adorned with a large bow on the front

'But I have to say we get treated much better in Australia. They know how to treat models here. The people behind Australian brands are so much more gentle.'

Ajak revealed that she is glad to be returning to modelling but she believes many sectors of the industry haven't changed since 2016.

'Honestly, I did not think I would be coming back, but I saw how many young women I have inspired from around the world,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oonjh_0eK0Vr6a00
Look who's back: Ajak revealed that she is glad to be returning to modelling but she believes many sectors of the industry haven't changed since 2016

'I decided to use the industry to my advantage and get as many opportunities as I can out of it and while things really haven't changed much, I can see a bit of progress,' she admitted.

Ajak has modelled for a number of high profile designers including Dior, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs and Chloe.

In 2016, she announced that she was 'officially done with the fashion industry' and she would be moving back to Australia to live a 'real life'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DfwCd_0eK0Vr6a00
Accomplished: Ajak has modelled for a number of high profile designers including Dior, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs and Chloe

Ajak has previously spoken about racism that she's encountered both in Australia and overseas throughout her career.

She came to Melbourne, Australia, in 2005, after her family fled Sudan as refugees.

Her mother died of malaria in a refugee camp in Kenya whilst they were waiting to be resettled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwVX2_0eK0Vr6a00
Tough path: Ajak has previously spoken about racism that she's encountered both in Australia and overseas throughout her career

