Cameron Daddo is the first to be ELIMINATED on Dancing With The Stars: All Stars after performing the tango in a leather ensemble

By Kristy Johnson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Cameron Daddo's stint on Dancing With The Stars: All Stars is already over, having been eliminated during Sunday night's premiere episode.

The actor, 56, who competed as a wildcard entrant, achieved the lowest score with his tango performance to Whatever It Takes by Imagine Dragons, alongside his dance partner Megan Wragg.

Cameron, who has worked in the entertainment industry for over 30 years, gave it his all and took to the dance floor in a tight leather jacket and pant ensemble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hJIP_0eK0VqDr00
Short stint: Cameron Daddo (pictured), 56, was the first to be ELIMINATED on Dancing With The Stars: All Stars during Sunday night's premiere episode, after performing the tango in a leather ensemble. Pictured with his dance partner Megan Wragg 

In a piece to camera during rehearsals, the former Home and Away star added Dancing With The Stars to his list of career achievements.

'I've been in the business for over 30 years, there's musical theatre, there's the American TV shows that I did while I was over there [in the US] for 20 odd years. In recent years Home and Away and now Smooth FM radio,' he began.

Cameron went on to joke about how he's the 'first Daddo' to star on the show, referencing his actor brothers Andrew and Lachlan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VMc92_0eK0VqDr00
Gave it his all: The actor, who competed as a wildcard entrant, achieved the lowest score with his tango performance to Whatever It Takes by Imagine Dragons 

'I am the first Daddo to be on Dancing With The Stars... you wait, Andrew will be on next... Lachy will follow after that,' he said.

Cameron then took to the dance floor with a strong tango performance that impressed judge Paul Mercurio.

'If you weren't a wildcard and if this was just a normal series, I reckon you've got a lot of potential and a lot of ability,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fdwpj_0eK0VqDr00
Proud: In a piece to camera, Cameron added Dancing With The Stars to his list of career achievements. 'I've been in the business for over 30 years, there's musical theatre, there's the American TV shows that I did while I was over there [in the US] for 20 odd years' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16wnAk_0eK0VqDr00
Brothers: Cameron (right in 2006) joked about how he's the 'first Daddo' to star on the show, referencing his actor brothers Andrew (left) and Lachlan (centre). 'I am the first Daddo to be on Dancing With The Stars... you wait, Andrew will be on next... Lachy will follow after that' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10qWrB_0eK0VqDr00
Eye-catching: Cameron took to the dance floor in a slim-fit leather jacket and pant ensemble

'You could go a long way, so keep working hard. Keep telling the story and enjoy the journey.'

Unfortunately for Cameron he was the first to be eliminated, having battled it out with model Kris Smith.

Cameron told host Sonia Kruger that he will definitely keep dancing and thanked his dance partner Megan for her patience.

Dancing With The Stars: All Stars continues next Sunday at 7pm on Seven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3VjP_0eK0VqDr00
Eliminated: Unfortunately for Cameron he was the first to be eliminated, having battled it out with model Kris Smith. Cameron told host Sonia Kruger that he will definitely keep dancing and thanked his dance partner Megan for her patience

