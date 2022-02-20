ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Petition: Free Kiska, The World’s Loneliest Orca!

By Holly Woodbury
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of Kiska is a tale of the terrible injustice and inhumane acts of the captivity trade. Kiska is a killer whale who has lived all alone for over a decade at Marineland, a Canadian aquarium in Niagara Falls. According to IMMP, the complex confines hundreds of animals and is...

