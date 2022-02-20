Petition: Free Kiska, The World’s Loneliest Orca!

Just in case you haven’t heard of them, pangolin’s are adorable animals. Also known as scaly anteaters, these small, nocturnal mammals make their homes in the hollowed-out trees and burrows often found in tropical Africa. Like their anteater cousins, they too enjoy feasting on the termites and grubs common to this area. But what makes these little guys truly unique, are the tiny keratin scales covering their entire bodies. Similar to our fingernails, these scales can be quite sharp around the edges, creating a line of defense for the small animal, who tend to roll up into tiny balls when they are threatened.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO