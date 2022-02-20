ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd ‘will not stand in Cristiano Ronaldo’s way if 37-year-old demands to quit in summer’ amid PSG transfer interest

By Daniel Cutts
 2 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED will NOT stand in Cristiano Ronaldo's way if he demands to quit this summer.

The Red Devils face a huge battle to even qualify for the Champions League during another disappointing season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ick0C_0eK0VIeV00
Cristiano Ronaldo has had a mixed season on his return to Manchester United Credit: Getty

Ralf Rangnick's side - who travel to bitter rivals Leeds today - sit in fourth but Arsenal and Co are hot on their tails.

Ronaldo has made his frustrations at their inability to fight for the Premier League title clear.

And according to the Mirror, United will now not stand in his way if he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The 37-year-old would still have one year left on his Red Devils' contract, but they would still let him go.

He only returned last summer and has had a mixed campaign after going on his worst goal drought in more than a decade.

The Portuguese superstar wants to play in Europe until he finally retires in the coming years ahead.

According to reports, United chiefs are mixed over the decision to bring him back to Old Trafford in the first place.

The ex-Real Madrid and Juventus ace was close to joining rivals Manchester City.

That combined with his huge commercial value were said to be the key factors in his return.

It hasn't worked out as planned though, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked halfway through the season.

But Ronaldo is still United's top scorer, with 15 goals in the 19th campaign of his stellar career.

The £480,000-a-week star is wanted by PSG and Roma if he does decide to call it a day.

#Psg#Manchester United#The Red Devils#The Champions League#Arsenal And Co#Mirror#Red Devils#Portuguese#United Chiefs#Old Trafford#Juventus Ace#Roma
Sports
