With the final season of his hit AMC show Better Call Saul set to premiere later this year, Bob Odenkirk opens up about the ’substantial’ series finale. During an interview with Variety, the Better Call Saul star described the show’s finale as a challenging way to go. To finish the series. “It’s not flashy. It’s substantial. And on some level, it’s things I hoped for. For years, in this character’s brain. On the other hand, yeah. I have to read it again. But what I like about it is, it’s not cheap. It’s not easy, It doesn’t feel cartoonish. It’s pretty great, I think.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO