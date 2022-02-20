ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

How Zoom calls are impacting how we understand each other

wfmynews2.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years into the pandemic, we...

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
SKIN CARE
hackernoon.com

How We Could Have Listened to Anyone’s Call Recordings

The “Automatic Call Recorder” application is one of the popular applications used by iPhone users to record their calls. An attacker can pass another user’s number in the recordings request and the API will respond with the recording URL of the storage bucket without any authentication. The vulnerability was responsibly disclosed by [Anand Prakash] and [PingSafe] and is now fixed. PingSafe decompiled the IPA file and figured out S3 buckets, hostnames, and other sensitive details used by the application.
CELL PHONES
Boston Globe

How to look like you mean it on Zoom

I invited one into mine, and I think the feedback is helping. “Move back from the camera!” “Look into the lens when you’re talking!” “Don’t slouch!”. Every so often, I see the clapping hands emoji pop up on my screen, a morsel of encouragement.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic
TheConversationAU

A new exhibition explores invisible data, from facial algorithms to satellite tracking as a return to Country

Review: Invisibility, MOD museum, Adelaide Disinformation, algorithms, big data, care work, climate change, cultural knowledge: they can all be invisible. In her New York Times bestseller, Weapons of Math Destruction (2016), subtitled “how big data increases inequality and threatens democracy”, mathematician and data scientist Cathy O’Neil unpacks the elusive algorithms of our everyday lives and how accurate, fair or biased they might be. Algorithms hide behind the assumed objectivity of maths, but they very much contain the biases, subjective decisions and cultural frameworks of those who design them. With scant detail on how these algorithms are created, O’Neil describes them as “inscrutable...
MUSEUMS
TheConversationAU

Remaking history: in hand-making 400-year-old corset designs, I was able to really understand how they impacted women

In this new series, Remaking History, academics take a look at the ways they are recreating historical practices, and how this impacts their research today. Although I have been sewing as a hobby for many years, making and wearing historical clothing was not something I imagined myself doing when I first began researching the history of corsets and hooped skirts. But many years on – and many corsets later – the experimental process of reconstructing 400-year-old garments has taught me many things about historical making practices, women’s experiences and about not believing everything you read. In my research, I look...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy