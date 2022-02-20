ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Dejan Kulusevski reveals working with 'Antonio Conte has been 'wonderful' after 'suffering' under Max Allegri at Juventus... but insists he must 'stay calm' after his stellar performance against Manchester City

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Dejan Kulusevski says working with Antonio Conte has been 'wonderful' as he felt like he was 'suffering' under Juventus manager Max Allegri.

Kulusevski arrived on a season long loan deal from Juve on deadline day and made his first Premier League start against Manchester City on Saturday evening.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring for Spurs in the fourth minute of the game and provided the decisive assist for Harry Kane's stoppage-time winner in their 3-2 victory over the Premier League leaders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mu2GL_0eK0URFB00
Dejan Kulusevski says working with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been 'wonderful'

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia about his time at Juventus, Kulusevski said: 'I suffered so much over the last few months, I didn't feel like myself and playing like this with my first Premier League start, I cannot describe it.

'I needed to stay calm and play without too many thoughts in my head. We scored so early, it was great, you don't have to think anymore, you can just play.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ea0OX_0eK0URFB00
The 21-year-old admitted to suffering under Juventus manager Max Allegri (above) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07I0mm_0eK0URFB00
Kulusevski arrived on loan deal from Juve on deadline day and made his first Premier League start against Manchester City on Saturday evening - scoring Tottenham's opening goal

Kulusevski went on to speak about Conte's winning mentality, saying: 'It's wonderful, because Conte only wants to win and if he doesn't win, he is not happy.

'We work really hard and that is what we need, there are no other secrets. You have to work hard and listen to the coach. If you listen to him, you can do well.'

Kulusevski made his debut in Tottenham's 3-1 win over Brighton in the fourth round of the FA Cup earlier this month.

He came off the bench with 22 minutes to go and almost registered an assist but Steven Bergwijn failed to hit the target.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLRwk_0eK0URFB00
He also provided the decisive assist for Harry Kane's stoppage-time winner in their 3-2 victory

Nevertheless, Conte was impressed with his performance and rewarded him with his first Premier League start.

It took Kulusevski just four minutes to score against Manchester City after Son squared the ball to him at the top of the box.

Kulusevski then went on to provide the crucial assist for Kane's winner in the 90+5minute of the game.

Tottenham are back in action on Wednesday when the face Burnley away from home in the Premier League.

