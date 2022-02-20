ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mrs. Brown's Boys 'returning to the BBC with a new series for the first time in NINE years as cast are set to begin filming in April'

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Mrs. Brown's Boys is reportedly returning to the BBC as a full series for the first time in nine years.

The beloved comedy show starring Brendan O'Carroll as Irish mammy Agnes Brown last aired as a series back in 2013 and has since aired several specials.

According to The Sun, the cast have now been booked for another series and are due to start filming in April.

Return: Mrs. Brown's Boys is reportedly returning to the BBC as a full series for the first time in nine years

A source said: 'Everyone is very excited. It's lovely to be working on another series. The cast can't wait to see Brendan's scripts.'

The show first debuted in 2011 and quickly became a ratings success, with previous specials reaching 11million viewers.

Another insider said: 'This is something that everyone wants to happen, and we are working out the schedule for 2022/23'.

MailOnline has contacted the BBC for comment.

Hit: The beloved comedy show starring Brendan O'Carroll as Irish mammy Agnes Brown last aired as a series back in 2013 and has since aired several specials

It was previously reported in 2020 that show creator Brendan signed a new deal with the broadcaster to keep Mrs. Brown's Boys on the air until 2026.

He added that the new contract guarantees that every festive edition he creates will be given a coveted slot of 10pm every Christmas Day.

If they are not given the spot, they are reportedly not obliged to make the Christmas episode at all.

Brendan told the Irish Sun: 'We've been doing it for nine years already – which is six more than The Royle Family had and more than Morecambe and Wise.

'This new deal we signed last week goes all the way to 2026, which means I will be able to grow into the part, and we've a clause in which guarantees Mrs Brown is aired at 10pm on Christmas night, or else we don't have to make it.'

Success: The cast have now been booked for another series and are due to start filming in April

He added of the deal: 'I wanted that because if it's not good enough for Christmas Day, then we shouldn't be making it.'

The show has received a number of awards including the 2012 BAFTA Television Award for Best Situation Comedy and Best Comedy at the TV Choice Awards the same year.

Brenden was nominated for the BAFTA for Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme in 2012 but lost out to Darren Boyd for his role in the Sky comedy series Spy.

Strike a deal: It was announced in 2020 that Brendan had signed a deal to make a Christmas special of the show annually until 2026

