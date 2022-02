This has been a season of contradictions, inconsistencies and competing viewpoints for Alabama men’s basketball. On one hand, Alabama is a top-25 team for the second season in a row and was in the conversation last week by the NCAA tournament committee to be among the top 16 in the country. On the other, Alabama is 7-7 in the SEC and its sliding defense has pushed coach Nate Oats to his highest level of frustration yet.

