By Dr. Alan Blum | Gerald Leon Wallace, MD, Endowed Chair in Family Medicine at the University of Alabama School of Medicine. Although nearly all adults and teenagers know that cigarette smoking causes lung cancer, most don’t realize that smoking takes an even greater toll on the heart. Heart disease is now the leading cause of death for both men and women across most racial and ethnic groups. There are 130,000 Americans who smoke and die of lung cancer each year, but more than 200,000 of the 650,000 deaths from heart disease are attributed to cigarette smoking. This doesn’t include the toll on other parts of our circulatory system that results in strokes and ruptured aortic aneurysms.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO