ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Feb. 23 declared 'Ahmaud Arbery Day' in Georgia

By Alexx Altman-Devilbiss
wpde.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A day to honor Ahmaud Arbery will be observed in Georgia thanks to a resolution passed by the state House. State Rep. Sandra Scott introduced the resolution designating Feb. 23 "annually in...

wpde.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: If the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill passes in Florida, my kids will have a school life tragically similar to mine

2008 was a whirlwind year. The economy was in meltdown, America was on the cusp of electing its first Black president and I was graduating high school. Of course, we did elect Barack Obama that year, with my home state of Florida helping to put him over the top. In that same election, Florida voters also decided to deny people like me the right to marry whom we loved — in essence, making us second-class citizens. That was Amendment 2, which defined marriage as a union between a man and a woman (and is still in the Florida Constitution).That was...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Brunswick News. February 3, 2022. Editorial: State lawmakers must address obstructions to medical THC distribution. Loving parents will do just about anything to ease the suffering of a child. They will do even more to keep an ailing son or daughter away from the cold hands of death. Those with...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The State Of Georgia#House#Mcmichaels
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ahmaud Arbery case: 57 potential jurors qualified through 4 days

BRUNSWICK — Seven more prospective jurors were qualified Thursday in the federal hate crimes trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s killing. So far, 57 people have been deemed qualified to serve in the high-profile case. Prosecutors and defense attorneys are expected to exercise their allotted strikes on Monday, whittling the pool down to 12 jurors and four alternates before opening statements.
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

Jury adjourns for day without verdict in Ahmaud Arbery case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery on a residential street acted out of “pent-up racial anger” and should be convicted of hate crimes, a federal prosecutor told a jury Monday. Defense attorneys argued that the Black man was fatally shot in self-defense and had acted suspiciously during prior trips to the neighborhood.
BRUNSWICK, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Masks In The Classroom: Gov. Kemp’s Next Battleground

Kemp had earlier discouraged masks but said he would ultimately leave the decision up to local school districts. That's in keeping with a generally decentralized public education culture in the state. The post Masks In The Classroom: Gov. Kemp’s Next Battleground appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Georgia Senate approves bill banning state from working with China

The Georgia Senate on Thursday approved legislation that would prohibit the state from allowing companies owned by the Chinese government to bid on state contracts. It’s unclear if the election-year measure will have any real-life impact, since the author said he is not aware of any companies owned by the Chinese government that are doing business with Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Wildlife officials mark rare Florida panther for death

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the agency formed to protect wildlife, has taken an unprecedented step and marked for death a rare Florida panther known as FP 260.FP 260 is still alive, but has been targeted for capture and euthanasia, Craig Pittman reports for the Florida Phoenix.Driving the news: Because of an Immokalee rancher's persistent complaints that FP 260 was killing her calves, the federal agency decided the endangered panther should die, despite protests from biologists."FP 260 is the renegade panther with a taste for veal, unfortunately," one state biologist wrote, per Pittman, who reviewed some 400 agency emails...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy