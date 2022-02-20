ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilly Sunday Morning With Plenty of Sunshine

By David Bagley
nbcboston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re waking up today to frigid temperatures and bitter cold wind chills courtesy of a northwest air flow out of Canada. Temps will start out in the teens across much of southern New England and in the single digits across the north, wind chill values will be in the single digits...

