More than 6,000. That’s how many people were stopped from getting gun permits in Alabama last year because background checks found the applicant had a criminal history or suffered from unstable mental health. The proposed legislation (HB 272) is making its way through the Alabama Legislature to allow those 6,000 plus people to walk through our communities unknown. If enacted, permitless carry would enable anyone to conceal a gun in public without obtaining a government-issued permit. This would allow people with dangerous histories to evade background check requirements and safeguards to responsible gun ownership.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO