Syracuse, NY

Syracuse secures dominant win over Boston College

 2 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – Syracuse University held Boston College (9-16, 4-11 ACC) to the lowest opponent total of the campaign and swept the regular-season series in beating the Eagles, 76-56, at the Dome on Saturday.

Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider each tallied 18 points, Joseph Girard III had 16 points, and Jimmy Boeheim posted 13 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Orange attack.

Senior forward James Karnik produced a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards.

The two rivals were tied up twice in the early going before the Orange pulled away. A basket from Cole Swider and a 3-pointer from Girard put the Orange ahead, 9-4, and Syracuse never trailed.


Buddy Boeheim scored the first points of the contest followed by a back and forth stretch where the Eagles managed to tie the score twice. A 12-3 run, featuring six points from Buddy Boeheim, advanced the Orange lead to 10 points with six points from Buddy Boeheim.

Jimmy Boeheim led a stretch of 13 straight Syracuse points only to have the Eagles answer with a trio of field goals to conclude the first stanza with the Orane ahead, 36-21.

Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim opened the second half scoring four points a piece. Boston College managed to close the margin to 12 points, 48-36, with 12:04 to play.
Syracuse eventually stretched its margin to as many as 22 points before the game concluded with the Orange on top, 76-56.


The Orange will host Georgia Tech on Monday, February 21, in a rescheduled game at the Carrier Dome at 7 p.m.

