Watch rocket launch from Eastern Shore

By Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. -- A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket carrying a Cygnus spacecraft launched from NASA's Wallops Island Flight Facility at 12:40 p.m. Saturday.

The Cygnus craft is carrying more than 8,300 pounds of science and supplies to the International Space Station, including a study examining the effects of a drug on breast and prostate cancer cells and a system testing hydroponic and aeroponic techniques for plant growth.

According to a tweet from NASA, the forecast was 75 percent favorable, with ground winds posing the main concern.

Those in the mid-Atlantic region may have been able to see the rocket as it launched, with visibility stretching from inland South Carolina all the way up to parts of Delaware.

Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on the successful launch of the 17th cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on the Eastern Shore:

“Congratulations to the Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority, NASA Wallops Flight Facility, and Northrop Grumman on a successful launch. Your work on such an important mission to deliver critical materials to support dozens of science and research investigations does not go unnoticed. The Commonwealth remains committed to supporting our commercial aerospace development and the limitless educational and scientific applications this new and exciting industry has in store,” said Governor Youngkin. “And with this critical mission, we remember and honor the life of Piers Sellers, a dedicated scientist and astronaut.”

