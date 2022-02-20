1 dead in overnight KCMO shooting

Update, 1:38 p.m. | Upon further investigation, medical examiners found a gunshot wound on the driver's body, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

This case is now being investigated by KCPD as a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Jeffrey Nemitz of Omaha, Nebraska.

Police say homicide detectives are working to find witnesses and analyze evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043, or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Original story | A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle overnight crash Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

According to police, the driver of a burnt orange Harley Davidson was traveling north on Benton Boulevard Sunday before 3:00 a.m.

KCPD says the motorcyclist went straight at the roundabout at St. John Avenue, went onto the curb, lost control of the vehicle and was ejected from the Harley Davidson.

The driver was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.