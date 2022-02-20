ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech is 'hungry' for more silverware this season after netting in his sides victory over Crystal Palace before helping the Blues to Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs

By George Sessions, Pa
 2 days ago

Hakim Ziyech has expressed his desire to help Chelsea win more silverware this season ahead of another crucial week in their campaign.

The Morocco international was the hero against Crystal Palace on Saturday after he found the net with just a minute left at Selhurst Park to secure a 1-0 win.

It helped Chelsea strengthen their stranglehold on third place in the Premier League but with the title almost certainly out of reach, the Blues' chief focus will be on adding more cups to their cabinet after they followed up UEFA Super Cup success in August with victory in the Club World Cup last weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTudW_0eK0T8q400
Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech is keen to help the Blues secure more silverware this season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vv6RY_0eK0T8q400
The 28-year-old scored late on in his sides 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday

With a trip to Wembley on the horizon for the Carabao Cup final and important knock-out games in the Champions League and FA Cup coming up, Thomas Tuchel's side want to build further momentum over the next couple of months.

Ziyech told BBC Match of the Day: 'It was a difficult game without many chances, only a small number of chances.

'We had the disallowed goal but then it is the best feeling to score in the last minute.

'Of course it is hard but that is why you play football, to win trophies. That is what we are trying to do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEmXF_0eK0T8q400
He has proved to be a key player for the club and manager Thomas Tuchel since his arrival

Victory over Crystal Palace was only Chelsea's third in the top flight from their last nine games, but did back up a 2-0 triumph over Tottenham on January 23.

The clash in south London was their first in the Premier League for almost a month and saw boss Tuchel ditch his favoured wing-backs formation to go with a flat back four.

Tuchel added: 'We are trying to survive at the moment and you can see.

'There is a lot of pressure going on if you go to a (Club) World Cup and want to win it for Chelsea. The players put a lot of pressure on themselves and then we haven't played Premier League for four weeks.

'It is a huge and strange mix of a lot of reasons why I personally did not over-expect today performance-wise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDDN5_0eK0T8q400
Ziyech got his hands on the Club World Cup after he helped Chelsea defeat Palmeiras 1-0

'Then we had some issues in training with Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) and Callum Hudson-Odoi out from training, so this is where we are and it is like this. I know we can play better, I want to play better.'

Crystal Palace pushed Chelsea hard with Michael Olise firing wide early on while Wilfried Zaha had excellent chances at the end of both the first and second halves.

Yet Blues stopper Edouard Mendy, fresh from adding the Club World Cup to his African Cup of Nations title, did not need to make a single save.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLAce_0eK0T8q400
Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy did not have to make a single save against Crystal Palace

'If you want to score goals, you have to hit the target or at least make the keeper work. Today we didn't do it well,' Palace manager Patrick Vieira said.

First-choice goalkeeper Vicente Guaita had to be substituted at half-time.

Vieira added: 'Vinny felt something behind his knee and decided to stop. He couldn't play.'

Chelsea supporters pay touching tribute to lifelong fan Jamal Edwards on 31 minutes after his sudden death... as Blues fans give a minute applause for the inspirational entrepreneur

Chelsea fans paid an emotional tribute to lifelong fan Jamal Edwards MBE, following his tragic death earlier in the week. Edwards made a name for himself through his online music channel SB.TV which he founded in 2006, leading him to work with artists such as Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Emeli Sande.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Hakim Ziyech having the time of his Chelsea life

Hakim Ziyech has scored in three consecutive Premier League games, which sounds pretty impressive until we remember that Mason Mount did the same thing back in December. So perhaps it’s not such a unique achievement. Still, the nice thing about having a lot of talented players is that someone’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea's Champions League tie against underdogs Lille comes at the perfect time for Romelu Lukaku - the struggling forward MUST use Europe to find his place in Thomas Tuchel's system after just SEVEN touches in 90 minutes in win over Crystal Palace

Just when Romelu Lukaku needed an arm around the shoulder, his manager came out to lay his disastrous seven-touch display against Crystal Palace at his door. 'No. No, it's not about system,' boss Thomas Tuchel told beIN Sports. But how can a player, who cost £97.5million last summer and is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
