SALISBURY – Salisbury Symphony just wrapped up its annual elementary concert series with an opportunity to reach more Rowan students through a livestream. During a five day week at the beginning of every school year, the group performs up to four concerts a day at 18 different schools. The performance was moved from August last year to February this year due to COVID restrictions. Education Director Elizabeth Cook convened with violist Carter Bradley, violinist Sarah Womack and cellist Gayle Masarie at a local Lowe’s Hardware parking lot to carpool their way through each day of concerts.

SALISBURY, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO