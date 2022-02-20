ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC star Khabib’s manager claims YouTuber Jake Paul would ‘beat the s***’ out of Conor McGregor and his teammates

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
 2 days ago

KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV'S manager has claimed Jake Paul would 'beat the s***' out of Conor McGregor and all his team-mates.

YouTuber Paul has been relentlessly pursuing a boxing match with McGregor and even claimed he sent the UFC star a $50million (£37m) deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MFOG2_0eK0SF6x00
Jake Paul has been relentlessly pursuing a boxing match with Conor McGregor Credit: Getty Images - Getty

It came after he called The Notorious an 'Irish c***' and insulted his fiancee Dee Devlin last year.

The viral callout earned the respect of Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz - who himself has a bitter rivalry with McGregor.

Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports: “Jake Paul, I like this kid. You know why? Because he is real.

"When he talked about Conor’s wife, [Paul] said [McGregor] talked about Khabib’s wife. I like Jake Paul.

"I think he’ll beat the s**t out of Conor, Conor's team-mates, all these guys.

“I like his brother too. Logan Paul, I like these kids, they make something from nothing. Even Mike Tyson likes these kids. Mike is my friend.”

Paul even went after UFC president Dana White in a desperate bid to entice McGregor back into the ring.

But the Dublin southpaw - who lost his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather in 2017 - is more interested in his cage career.

McGregor, 33, lost his trilogy fight to Dustin Poirier, 32, after breaking his leg in the Octagon but is now nearing a comeback after bulking up massively during his time off.

