ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds and Atletico Madrid beware! Cristiano Ronaldo has a proven track record of following goal droughts with a flurry of important strikes... so after the Man United star ended his barren spell against Brighton, will he now rediscover his best form?

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

It was certainly worth the wait. Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game goal drought in spectacular fashion as Manchester United beat Brighton on Tuesday to move back into the top four.

Picking up the ball 40 yards out, he ran purposefully at the Brighton defence, took a step to get the ball onto his right foot and then unleashed an unstoppable shot from just outside the box.

After a few weeks of barely-disguised frustration and rumours of a 'completely fractured' relationship with interim manager Ralf Rangnick, the main man was back in business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OkMqt_0eK0S5Mw00
Cristiano Ronaldo was back on song as Manchester United earned a crucial win over Brighton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sFows_0eK0S5Mw00
The Portuguese star fired home from the edge of the box to open the scoring at Old Trafford

The goal ended Ronaldo's longest spell without scoring a club goal in over a decade, since going 546 goalless minutes for Real Madrid between May and September 2010. The goal against Brighton stopped the clock at 587 minutes.

So what next? Well, United continue their pursuit of a top four finish when they travel to Elland Road to play bitter rivals Leeds today.

Then next week, they take on a team sick to the back teeth of the sight of Ronaldo. He has scored 25 times against Atletico Madrid, who await in the Champions League last 16, and only Sevilla (27 goals) have suffered more punishment from the forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aYRr7_0eK0S5Mw00
Ronaldo decided against his usual celebration to perform a knee slide in front of the fans 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjFB6_0eK0S5Mw00
It represented a contrast with the sulky Ronaldo we've seen in recent outings for United 

That bodes well for United as they seek to kick on. But also of encouragement is that Ronaldo generally follows goal droughts with goal gluts or, at the very least, a strike in a game of real importance.

Sportsmail takes a closer look at Ronaldo's previous barren spells and what happened next.

FIRST SPELL AT MANCHESTER UNITED

Let's discount Ronaldo's first three seasons at Old Trafford, when he was more of a dazzling winger than a regular goalscorer and begin in 2006-07, when he netted 23 times. It was his first prolific campaign.

But it wasn't without difficulties. In early April, he failed to score in matches against Blackburn and Portsmouth in the Premier League, plus the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final against Roma.

Sir Alex Ferguson's team actually lost to both Roma and Portsmouth and if you also include a blank for Portugal in a 1-1 draw away to Serbia in Euro 2008 qualifying, Ronaldo, then 22, was four games without a goal.

No problem. He returned to form in stunning fashion by scoring two goals on one of United's finest-ever European nights - a 7-1 thrashing of Roma at Old Trafford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HI1T3_0eK0S5Mw00
Ronaldo celebrates scoring in United's 7-1 thrashing of Roma in 2007 - after a barren patch

Man United fixtures

Premier League unless stated

Today Leeds United (A)

February 23 Atletico Madrid (A)

Champions League last-16, first leg

February 26 Watford (H)

March 6 Manchester City (A)

March 12 Tottenham (H)

March 15 Atletico Madrid (H)

Champions League last-16, second leg

Confidence restored, Ronaldo went on to score against Watford in the FA Cup semi-final, AC Milan in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final and a penalty winner in a crucial league game at Man City. Important goals in big games.

A year later and something similar happened. United were chasing both the Premier League and the Champions League and Ronaldo went four games without scoring in April.

This included a 2-1 loss at Chelsea that blew the title race wide open in which he only came off the bench with 30 minutes left and the first leg of a Champions League semi-final against Barcelona in which he missed a penalty.

Lesser players might have buckled after four games without a goal but Ronaldo produced vital goals - two goals in a 4-1 win over West Ham, a pressure penalty in the final day title-decider at Wigan and, most important of all, a towering header against Chelsea in the Champions League final in Moscow.

In 2008-09, his final season with United, Ronaldo endured the last truly huge goal drought of his career when he went 11 games without scoring during the winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gsMdY_0eK0S5Mw00
Ronaldo missed a penalty against Barcelona in first leg of 2008 Champions League semi-final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cl4Ee_0eK0S5Mw00
But he re-found his form to lead United to a Premier League and Champions League double

That only ended when he netted a penalty in the Carling Cup semi-final against Championship side Derby but it proved the catalyst for an important late season burst.

Ronaldo would score 15 more between late January and the end of the campaign, including a stunning winner away to Porto in Europe, two crucial goals against Aston Villa before Federico Macheda's famous winner and two breath-taking strikes against Arsenal to take United to another Champions League final.

So Ronaldo's first spell at United was full of instances when he bounced back from a dry spell with a glut of significant goals and they'll certainly hope, aged 37, he can repeat the feat now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TGiry_0eK0S5Mw00
Ronaldo scored from an outrageous distance as United overcame Porto in 2009 

REAL MADRID

Ronaldo's goal record in nine seasons at Real Madrid is superhuman. His returns, chronologically by season, read: 33, 53, 60, 55, 51, 61, 51, 42 and 44.

So it's fair to say that goal droughts were few and far between. If he went three games without scoring there was something wrong.

But the aforementioned drought in 2010, which came either side of the summer, ended in late September with a penalty against Espanyol.

Ronaldo then went another two games without scoring before something really clicked. He embarked on a streak of seven games for club and country in which he netted an astonishing 13 times.

This included a four-goal haul in a 6-1 win over Racing Santander at the Bernabeu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WBLkv_0eK0S5Mw00
He scored four times against Racing Santander during a brilliant scoring run in 2010 

He would actually go another four games without success in February 2011 but responded in style with a hat-trick against Malaga.

From then on, it's difficult to find a spell of even three games without a Ronaldo goal as he scaled ever loftier heights. In November 2012, for example, he didn't score in three but then netted against Atletico.

In 2014-15, any slowing down of the scoring rate was quickly rectified. He didn't score against Atletico, Celta Vigo and Almeria in consecutive games towards the end of the season, then smashed a hat-trick past Sevilla.

A sluggish opening to the 2015-16 season, which included league matches against Sporting Gijon and Real Betis, plus a Portugal Euro qualifier in Albania, was followed up by a ridiculous five-goal performance at Espanyol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IpXFb_0eK0S5Mw00
Celebrating one of the five goals he scored for Real against Espanyol in September 2015

Clearly annoyed by a 4-0 home defeat by rivals Barcelona in late November 2015, he scored seven in his next four.

So when at Real Madrid, even the smallest goal drought was emphatically rectified and consistency usually equalled success.

JUVENTUS

Ronaldo's three seasons with Juventus were just as impressive in terms of numbers with returns of 28, 37 and 36 goals. Once again, goal droughts are few and far between.

But once again, there is clear evidence to suggest Ronaldo often returns to form in spectacular fashion. In March 2019, for instance, he had gone three games without a goal before the hat-trick against Atletico Madrid that overturned a two-goal first leg deficit and took Juve into the Champions League last eight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFQ1x_0eK0S5Mw00
Ronaldo's hat-trick inspired a stunning turnaround against Atletico in the Champions League

The following season, he would go four matches without scoring either side of the Covid lockdown. But he then responded in style with seven goals in his next six outings to help Juventus win another Serie A title.

There was another four-game drought last season in January but Ronaldo returned to form with a brace in a Coppa Italia win away to Inter Milan and backed that up with a league goal against Roma.

So while form is temporary, Ronaldo has proved time after time that class is permanent. As Manchester United return to European action in a crucial phase in their season, they will hope his latest drought is over with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ReMe4_0eK0S5Mw00
Last season, Ronaldo recovered from a mini-slump for Juventus with a goal against Inter Milan

Ronaldo's droughts of four games or more since 2006

2006-07 (Man United) - Four game drought for United and Portugal in March/April then scored twice in 7-1 win over Roma.

2007-08 (Man United) - four game drought in April then scored four in three games to help win Premier League and Champions League.

2008-09 (Man United) - 11 game drought in November-January broken against Derby in the Carling Cup then scored more regularly.

2010-11 (Real Madrid) - Four game drought at start of the season, then scored against Espanyol. Then had 14 for club and country by the end of October.

Four games without scoring in February then scored hat-trick in 7-0 win over Malaga.

2019-20 (Juventus) - Four game drought - scored seven in his next six.

2020-21 (Juventus) - Four game drought, returned with two goals against Inter in Coppa Italia and important goal vs Roma.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont becomes just the 13th player (and only the THIRD goalkeeper) to claim rare 10/10 display in L'Equipe's player ratings after stunning performance to keep PSG at bay in stunning 3-1 victory

Alban Lafont has become the first goalkeeper since the 1990s to claim a 10/10 display in L'Equipe's highly regarded player ratings following a stunning performance in a 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain. The French side inflicted only the second league defeat on Mauricio Pochettino's side all season, but had their...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'Questions have to be asked... that was shocking': Social media slams Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United star misses a SITTER from a Paul Pogba cross in Red Devils' victory against Leeds

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his barren goalscoring drought against Brighton but struggled to find the back of the net in Manchester United's first-half against Leeds. The 37-year-old had gone six games without a goal before his stunning strike against Brighton, and he had a glorious opportunity to make it two from two against Leeds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates becoming the FIRST person to reach 400 MILLION Instagram followers with his famous 'Siuuu' celebration - while wearing a £2,000 jumper - as Man United star thanks his fans... and now targets half-a-billion!

Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked his fans after becoming the first person to reach 400 million followers on Instagram. The 37-year-old, who currently has 404 million followers, posted a video on the platform for his supporters which included his famous 'Siuuu' celebration while wearing a £2,000 grey cashmere Dior jumper.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Federico Macheda
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Daily Mail

Manchester United squad revealed for Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid as Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and 19-year-old Hannibal Mejbri are spotted boarding flight to Spain

Some of Manchester United's travelling squad for their game against Atletico Madrid has been revealed after the Red Devils were spotted boarding their flight to Spain. Ralf Rangnick's side travel to Madrid to face last year's winner of La Liga in their Champions League last-16 tie, with the tournament being United's only real opportunity for silverware this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Juventus are a SHADOW of the side they were under Maurizio Sarri with Max Allegri in charge... they miss Cristiano Ronaldo's goals, Paulo Dybala is always injured and their style of football is ANCIENT

If Serie A ended today, Juventus' season would be a failure given the initial conditions and the money spent in the January transfer market. Massimiliano Allegri's side has less quality than his predecessors Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo, but he has built a greater defensive unit than they did. ALLEGRI...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Man United#Barcelona#Real Madrid#The Champions League#The Premier League#Roma
12up

PSG interested in signing Ronaldo this summer

Could we end up seeing Cristiano Ronaldo make his way to Ligue 1 next season? Things appear to be trending in that direction, as 90min is reporting that PSG is interested. Could you imagine Ronaldo teaming up with Lionel Messi?. For PSG, the expectation is that Kylian Mbappe will be...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'We will not give up!': Oleksandr Zinchenko shows his support for Ukraine following Russia invasion...as Manchester City defender says he 'can't stand back' whilst 'the whole world is worried'

Oleksandr Zinchenko has shown his support for Ukraine through an Instagram post on Tuesday evening, as tensions continue to grow between his home country and Russia. The Manchester City defender took to social media to voice his opinion, after Vladimir Putin sent 10,000 troops into Russian-held separatist areas of Ukraine, to signify his support.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Miserable league form, high-profile exits, an army of ex-Premier League stars and a 'cold assassin' eyed by Liverpool and Arsenal... what Chelsea can expect from underdogs Lille in the Champions League tonight

Chelsea are set to welcome Lille to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown on Tuesday night. The Blues will aim to put themselves in a commanding lead ahead of next month's second leg in France as they look to keep the defence of their European crown alive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
CBS Sports

Benfica vs. Ajax: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

SL Benfica host Ajax Amsterdam in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday on Paramount+ with both sides aiming to make a strong start in the opening leg ahead of the return clash at Johan Cruyff Arena next month. The Dutch giants have won all their UCL games so far this season while the Portuguese powerhouse needed a win over Dynamo Kyiv to advance at Barcelona's expense.
UEFA
The US Sun

Jose Mourinho ‘faces three-game ban after accusing referee of being a Juventus SPY’ in meltdown against Verona

ROMA boss Jose Mourinho could be banned for up to three games after reportedly accusing a top-flight referee of working against his side on behalf of rivals Juventus. Italian daily newspaper La Stampa reports that during Roma's Serie A clash with Verona on Saturday, Mourinho shouted at official Luca Pairetto: "They sent you here on purpose, Juventus sent you."
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rangnick wants cool heads in Atletico Madrid tie

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick made it clear he doesn't expect their Champions League last-16 tie with Atletico Madrid to be settled in Spain tomorrow, but rather in the second leg at Old Trafford in three weeks' time. That explains why he wants his side to match the emotion and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea supporters pay touching tribute to lifelong fan Jamal Edwards on 31 minutes after his sudden death... as Blues fans give a minute applause for the inspirational entrepreneur

Chelsea fans paid an emotional tribute to lifelong fan Jamal Edwards MBE, following his tragic death earlier in the week. Edwards made a name for himself through his online music channel SB.TV which he founded in 2006, leading him to work with artists such as Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Emeli Sande.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harry Maguire rips into a Leeds-supporting pal by super-imposing his face into a photo of his goal celebration at Elland Road... and posting it to his 1.8MILLION followers after he'd been 'giving Man United stick all week'!

Harry Maguire has explained the meaning behind the Tweet that left fans confused following Manchester United's 4-2 victory over Leeds on Sunday. Maguire - who scored United's opening goal - posted an image of himself celebrating in front of the Leeds supporters at Elland Road. However, the England international Photoshopped...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes HISTORY as he becomes the FIRST player in the 21st century to score hat-tricks in the Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and now LaLiga after stellar three-goal Barcelona display against Valencia on Sunday

Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made history after becoming the first player to score hat-tricks in four of Europe's top leagues in the 21st century. The 32-year-old, in just his third appearance for the Catalans, netted three times in Barca's 4-1 victory against Valencia on Sunday, after the referee deemed that the former Arsenal man had scored instead of team-mate Pedri.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

301K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy