Unrecognisable Matt LeBlanc spotted for the first time in LA after split from TV producer wife Aurora

By Mary Gallagher
The US Sun
 2 days ago
MATT LeBlanc has been spotted in Los Angeles for the first time since The Sun revealed he has split from his TV producer wife Aurora Mulligan.

The Friends star, 54, looked downcast on a stroll in Sherman Oaks, wearing a long sleeve gray shirt, distressed blue jeans and eye-popping red sneakers.

Matt LeBlanc has been spotted for the first time since The Sun revealed he had split from his British wife Credit: BackGrid
The Friends star checked out a classic motor at a car body shop in Sherman Oaks Credit: BackGrid
Matt looked downcast in an LA neighborhood Credit: BackGrid

Matt — Joey Tribbiani in the US sitcom — shielded his eyes in a baseball cap as he checked out a classic car in an autoshop.

The star split up with his British girlfriend, 36, after nearly six years together.

A source said the former Top Gear host and Aurora — who worked on the motoring show — had “struck a clean break, but it’s still very raw”.

The couple were first linked after Matt became the BBC show’s first non-UK host 2016.

The Sun revealed they were dating that May and they were seen at the Hickstead Derby in West Sussex, England, in June. Onlookers said they looked “besotted”.

In 2017, they made their red carpet debut at a New York film festival and in 2018 attended the UK launch of Top Gear’s 25th series as a couple.

Dad-of-one Matt called her “honey” on social media while Aurora, who is from Co. Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, joked he was an “old geezer”.

They kept a low profile in LA where Matt, who once dated actress Andrea Anders, moved in 2019.

A source said: “Matt and Aurora’s relationship has run its course. It’s all over.

“It’s a huge shame and Matt has taken the news particularly hard, as anyone would.

“He and Aurora fell for each on Top Gear and although there was a pretty big age gap they were a really great match.

“But when he announced he was leaving Top Gear and took on other work, it was hard for them. He’s mainly based out of LA and was travelling a lot while Aurora was working in the UK.”

Matt and Aurora were together for almost six years
Friends star Matt pictured in the '90s alongside his co-stars

