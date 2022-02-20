ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

I ordered a Hulk cake for my birthday – I’m fuming over what arrived, a child could have done a better job

By Leanne Hall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

WHEN YOU order anything online, it's always good practice to check the reviews.

While the item may look amazing on the site, what you receive could look very different, as one man found out the hard way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lS9Nj_0eK0RvmK00
Brent hoped his Birthday cake would look something like this Credit: Tik Tok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22qOu5_0eK0RvmK00
Brent, from the US, instead received this cake which viewers dubbed the 'Huk' Credit: Tik Tok

Brent, from the US, shared that he had ordered himself a Hulk-inspired birthday cake.

He showed images of the popular Marvel character being turned into amazing cakes and hoped that's what he'd receive as well.

Hoping for a similar cake, he posted a TikTok video to his account, Brent Television, showing what he expected vs what he got, which has been viewed over one million times.

But unfortunately for Brent, he was left massively disappointed when his cake order showed up.

As Brent shows the cake he received, he looks at the camera with a sense of sadness and anger in his eyes.

People in the comments couldn't help but laugh at the disappointing cake which barely resembles the Hulk.

One wrote: "That's not hulk dude.. that's huk."

"When your mom says we have Hulk at home." Joked another viewer.

Another user observed: "Hulk has seen better days."

"Hulk from Wish." Mocked one.

A fifth user stated: "Bro that is a Minecraft zombie."

For more shopping fails, this woman ordered a gorgeous ball gown for prom but when it turned up it was so bad people thought she had it on inside out.

And this woman was left mortified when her Zara blazer left her looking like Gru from Despicable Me.

Meanwhile, a mum invited her daughter's friend out for dinner and was stunned when she ordered the most expensive meal on the menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6Luy_0eK0RvmK00
Brent was left disappointed and angry by the 'Hulk' cake he received Credit: Tik Tok

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

Comments / 35

Tricky
2d ago

he's lying. these social media people create stories. I've been noticing that quite a bit now. there are more fake stories than there are real

Reply
25
yalltripindough
2d ago

having a hard time believing anyone known for selling cakes would let this out the door. indeed a child did this.

Reply
16
Thefallingchild
2d ago

Where did this cake come from because even the sheet cake portion isn’t made right. Looks like a home fail to me.

Reply(1)
12
Related
InspireMore

‘The detective said, ‘I need to speak with you immediately. This is the strangest thing to ever happen.’: Mom hilariously recalls gift gone wrong, ‘The things we do for our kids’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Let’s journey back to December of 2015, when all my daughter Ellie wanted for Christmas was a real merbaby. Pearl…her strange skin, creepy eyes, and flowing green hair. I feel like enough time has passed that I can now reveal to you the entire Pearl Saga. I’m going to sketch it out for you.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hulk
Daily Mail

Regrets, I've had a few! People reveal their biggest mistakes in life - from wishing they'd never had children and entering the 'complete shackle' of marriage

From having children to getting married - people have opened up about the things they wish they'd done differently if they had their time again. A post on parenting forum Mumsnet, by an anonymous UK-based poster, asked commentators to share their biggest regrets, revealing that she's finally on the right path aged 26 and studying law, after spending years 'messing around wasting my life'.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Chrissy Teigen Puts Makeup On Only Half Her Face To Reveal What She Looks Like With & Without It

The cookbook author let her fans see how she looks au natural versus bronzer, eyeliner and mascara applied! Check it out here!. Flawless either way! Chrissy Teigen showed off what she looks like with or without makeup and the result is the always the same: gorgeous! Taking to her Instagram on Friday (January 28), the cookbook author, 36, shared a selfie (below) with one side of her face au natural and the other side of her face done up with bronzer, dark eyeliner, smokey eye shadow, thick mascara and a little bit of contouring. She captioned the self-imposed side-by-side, “No-makeup makeup.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Cakes#Tiktok#Brent Television#Minecraft
Indy100

Confused American wants to know why British homes have 'tiny doors that open onto dangerous sidewalks'

In a viral TikTok, a confused American asked the internet why many British homes have 'tiny' doorways - and no front yard or porch. @swfinds posted the video with the on-screen caption, "can someone please tell me why almost all British homes have tiny front doors that open onto a dangerous side?" The video shows several homes with nearly identical doors that open directly onto a cobblestone sidewalk. ...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Mom forgets it’s picture day and sends her daughter to school in an unfortunate shirt

They may seem superhuman, but even parents make mistakes. This mother forgot it was her daughter’s picture day, and sent her toddler to school wearing a sassy shirt. Safe to say, the pictures didn’t turn out how she planned.The parent, who goes by @paigepuhlease on TikTok, shared her faux pas on the app. Her TikTok previously went viral in 2021, and now her repost has over 16,000 views. “If you ever thought you were a bad mom,” she captioned the video, “At least you didn’t forget picture day, and send your toddler to school in this.”The TikTok cuts to her...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The US Sun

I’m worried my baby will be bullied because I didn’t think her name through – and the alternative I have is even worse

A mother-to-be has expressed her concern that her baby is going to be bullied when she's older because her name sounds like a "lame superhero." The pregnant woman, believed to be from the UK, took to Reddit and explained: "Prior to meeting my husband, I had a couple names I really liked but combining it with his last name makes them all sound dumb."
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Lawrence Post

“If he dresses his gender, he is more than welcome to come inside”, Restaurant apologized on social media after a transgender customer said the restaurant denied them service for wearing a skirt

The restaurant reportedly apologized on social media after a transgender customer said the restaurant denied them service for wearing a skirt. As the metro area is home to a large LGBTQ community, the guest considered it shocking and humiliating. The restaurant worker reportedly said: “We are not denying him service. What we’re saying is he must dress his gender. If he dresses his gender, he is more than welcome to come inside.”
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
330K+
Followers
8K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy