Editorial: Kristof’s abbreviated campaign raises enduring questions

Even if the Oregon Supreme Court could have overlooked the missing pieces of Nick Kristof’s residency resume to revive his gubernatorial campaign, Oregonians likely would not have. The former New York Times columnist’s argument that he met the 3-year residency requirement to run for governor despite living and...
Oregon state Treasurer and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tobias Read on Tuesday called for news organizations and civic groups to host four debates between him and former House Speaker Tina Kotek in the lead-up to the May primary. Read pointed to a short list of major issues currently facing the state...
A bill that would make it harder for Oregon school boards to fire their superintendent remained alive Tuesday. A divided House Education Committee signed off on the measure, just two days before the bill would have died. The measure would allow “no-cause” terminations only after a superintendent received 12 months’...
In his Feb. 6 opinion piece, “Charter review commission should keep it simple in fixing city’s dysfunction,” Terry J. Harris wrote, “While the intent to marginally improve minority representation is noble, it is not at all clear that [multi-member districts] will even work as intended. There is no jurisdiction in the entire U.S. that uses the scheme the Charter Commission is considering.” In addition to benefiting minority representation – possibly in a significant, not marginal, way – studies have shown that voters are more likely to elect women to office in a multi-member system than in a single-member district election. And although rare in cities, multi-member districts exist in 10 state legislatures, providing more equitable representation without needing to draw gerrymandered maps, which are often challenged in court. So let’s not assume that Portlanders are unable to understand a new concept when others in the country have been able to see its benefits.
Oregon spent millions to expand free preschool programs for low- and moderate-income children statewide last fall, making room for a total of 3,750 youngsters to attend. But state-funded tuition-free preschools in Multnomah County had 179 seats available as of December that they hadn’t been able to fill, state officials said. That was by far the highest number of openings, and one of the lowest enrollment rates, of any county in the state.
School leaders across the state are five weeks away from having permission to make masks optional for students and staff without the risk of fines or the loss of COVID relief funds. Still, school boards in Molalla, Alsea and Redmond have decided to skip the wait and accept the risks...
YUROK RESERVATION, Calif. — The young mother had behaved erratically for months, hitchhiking and wandering naked through two Native American reservations and a small town clustered along Northern California’s rugged Lost Coast. But things escalated when Emmilee Risling was charged with arson for igniting a fire in a...
The Feb. 13 article “Oregon lawmakers plan to extend tax break that rewards owners of million-dollar historic homes” cited the house bought by Sean Keys as an example of an unnecessary tax break because he said he would have saved the house with or without the tax breaks. However, it is not that simple. We were members of a group of Northwest residents who banded together to save the house from demolition by buying it, beginning the rehabilitation, then selling it to Mr. Keys. We were thrilled that a caring couple like Mr. Keys and his wife were there to buy the property and make it their dream home. But we would not have been able to invest the hundreds of thousands of dollars needed to save the house without the assurance that the special assessment tax break would be there for us and future owners. While the special assessment program is not perfect, and there are better options such as tax credits or grants for encouraging the preservation of historic resources, it is the only program available in Oregon and must be maintained until replaced by better incentives.
The number of Oregonians hospitalized with coronavirus fell below 600 on Tuesday, marking the lowest point in more than six weeks and seemingly moving the state closer to ending indoor mask mandates. Hospitalizations plummeted by more than 140 since the state last reported figures Friday, before the Presidents’ Day three-day...
Two bills aimed at stemming the spread of huge illegal marijuana growing operations in southern Oregon are advancing in the Legislature. The House on Monday approved a bill that would make it harder for unlicensed growers to secure the water they need for their illicit crop. Many growers rely on...
Former Portland Mayor Bud Clark, a nonconformist to the end, received a natural burial Feb. 12 at River View Cemetery in Southwest Portland. Clark, who was operating the Goose Hollow Inn and had no political experience when he decided to run for mayor, died Feb. 1 at age 90. He was elected in 1984 and served two terms.
Mayor Ted Wheeler said Tuesday he felt “utter despair” after two mass shootings in Portland over the weekend and pledged more overtime hours for the Police Bureau’s special gun violence team and more resources from state and federal officers to address the continuing wave of bloodshed. Three...
Comments / 0