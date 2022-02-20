ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

My baby was born with so much hair that I have to blow dry it everyday – my midwife couldn’t believe it

By Lydia Hawken
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z9TTB_0eK0Qs1W00

IF Amy Frayne had a penny for every time someone asked her if she'd suffered with heartburn during her pregnancies, she'd be a VERY wealthy woman.

Last year, the mum-of-three welcomed daughter Darla into the world - and the adorable tot was born with a full head of luscious locks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hlMQj_0eK0Qs1W00
Amy was expecting her daughter to have lots of hair just like her siblings Credit: Mercury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fMf3g_0eK0Qs1W00
She's been blow-drying it after every bath for months Credit: Mercury

Needless to say, eight-month-old Darla's thick brown hair gets a lot of attention when the mum is out and about.

The 34-year-old, from Northampton, said: "Everyone always says, 'oh you've got the hairiest children you must have had really bad heartburn.

"And I have to say no, I had absolutely nothing, so you can't believe everything you hear!

"I never had bad heartburn with any of my pregnancies, and all three of them were born with hair."

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

Even though Amy was expecting her baby to have hair similar to eight-year-old Ryder and five-year-old Dolcy, it still came as a bit of a shock to her midwives.

The mum continued: "Obviously, most people think of babies as bald, so it was a bit of a shock for the doctors and midwives.

"It's just quite a novelty I think, so they're always happy to say 'she's got a head full of hair!' or something like that."

What's more, Amy says she has to crack out the hairdryer every time she gives Darla a bath.

Amy said: "Darla has to have a blow-dry after every bath, it's been that way since she was born, but she absolutely loves it.

"For the first five months, it grew directly upwards, and I couldn't get it to lay flat.

"We do also put in styles sometimes, but not every day."

Amy herself was also born with a full head of hair - even though her husband Sean, 34, was bald.

She said: "My son Ryder, who's now eight, had a full head of hair when he was born.

"My other daughter, Dolcy, who's now five, had almost like ombre hair.

"She was born with dark hair, like Darla, but then she grew more blonde hair at the top.

"She when she was about one she had light roots and much darker ends.

"We'll have to see if Darla's hair does the same thing, because hers looks how Dolcy's did at her age at the moment."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4g7x_0eK0Qs1W00
Midwives couldn't believe how much hair Darla had Credit: Mercury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0To2GR_0eK0Qs1W00
Amy had a full head of hair when she was born too Credit: Mercury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDwHA_0eK0Qs1W00
The mum is constantly asked if she suffered with heartburn during her pregnancy Credit: Mercury

For more parenting stories, this mum revealed how she gets six hours of sleep EVERY night after giving birth – here’s how you can do it too.

And this mum revealed she lies to her kids about their bedtime every day – her tip means they’re always in bed on time, people say she's a genius.

Plus this mum lost her son in the supermarket once and this way the BEST way to find him - including a tip every parent should know.

Comments / 8

Related
The US Sun

I’m worried my baby will be bullied because I didn’t think her name through – and the alternative I have is even worse

A mother-to-be has expressed her concern that her baby is going to be bullied when she's older because her name sounds like a "lame superhero." The pregnant woman, believed to be from the UK, took to Reddit and explained: "Prior to meeting my husband, I had a couple names I really liked but combining it with his last name makes them all sound dumb."
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Midwife#Blonde Hair#Blow Dry
InspireMore

‘HEELLLLPPPP!!! I STUCK!!!’ Stepping out of the shower, I heard call for help from my toddler.’: Woman hilariously ‘saves’ daughter, ‘The things we do for our kids’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Stepping out of the shower, I heard a hysterical call for help from one of my toddlers. I quickly evaluated her cry to determine if I had time for clothes, but she sounded too frantic. So, I decided to be a 10/10 mom and rush my bare butt out just in case she’s clinging to the top of a bookshelf for dear life or something equally ridiculous but possible.
DALLAS, TX
Parents Magazine

57-Year-Old Gives Birth to Baby Boy After Losing Her Teen Daughter to a Brain Tumor: 'I Knew I Could Do It'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Several years ago, Barbara Higgins and her husband Kenny Banzhoff were raising their two daughters: 15-year-old, Gracie, and 13-year-old, Molly. But in 2016, tragedy struck when Molly passed away due to an undiagnosed brain tumor. Soon thereafter, Higgins, a New Hampshire-based teacher, began having dreams that she didn't initially tell anyone about, attributing them to the grieving process. The dreams, which occurred consistently, centered around her having another baby.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
The Independent

Police hunt couple who tried to eat 12 burgers in six minutes in eating challenge then ‘refused to pay’

Police are searching for two people who claimed to have eaten 12 burgers in six minutes before leaving a restaurant without paying their three-figure bill.The pair are said to have asked to attempt an eating challenge run by a restaurant in Marlborough, Wiltshire on 5 February.But staff at the Bite Me Burger restaurant – which offers customers 12 free burgers if they can finish them within six minutes – said they explained the pair could not take part in the challenge, as it had to be pre-booked and it was a “very busy” Saturday night.The couple then ordered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Life and Style Weekly

Meet 1000-Lb Sisters’ Amy Slaton’s Son With Husband Michael Halterman Before She Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Proud mom! 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton has one son named Gage with husband Michael Halterman and is pregnant with baby No. 2. Learn more about her family below!. The reality star, 34, gave birth to baby No. 1 in November 2020, one year after marrying Michael, 38. She gushed over her “miracle” boy after his arrival via caesarean section.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Lawrence Post

“If he dresses his gender, he is more than welcome to come inside”, Restaurant apologized on social media after a transgender customer said the restaurant denied them service for wearing a skirt

The restaurant reportedly apologized on social media after a transgender customer said the restaurant denied them service for wearing a skirt. As the metro area is home to a large LGBTQ community, the guest considered it shocking and humiliating. The restaurant worker reportedly said: “We are not denying him service. What we’re saying is he must dress his gender. If he dresses his gender, he is more than welcome to come inside.”
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
330K+
Followers
8K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy