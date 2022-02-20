Fishers High School student killed in Illinois crash

CHICAGO — An Indiana teen is dead after a multi-vehicle crash near Chicago early Saturday morning.

The crash happened on I-94 southbound at 170th Street in Cook County. An initial investigation into the crash indicates a vehicle traveling southbound left the road, hit a light pole, and rolled onto the embankment.

A passenger, identified as 16-year-old Jake Reibel, was killed in the crash. Three other juvenile passengers were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Reibel was former student at Hamilton Southeastern High School, where he played football his freshman year before transferring to Fishers as a sophomore.

Fishers High School administration sent a note to students and families confirming that Reibel died in the crash. The school will be providing a crisis response team for students and staff Monday from 10 a.m. until noon at the Fishers High School Media Center.

The school will start Tuesday’s school day with an announcement, reminding them how they can seek support throughout the day. The crisis response team will remain available throughout the week.

