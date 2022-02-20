ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN Focus: Senate makes changes to controversial bills on education, vaccine mandates

INDIANAPOLIS – With protesters packing the halls of the Statehouse, the Indiana Senate considered several controversial bills last week affecting Hoosier educators, students, and parents.

At the center of the debate is House Bill 1134, which would limit the teaching of certain topics on race, gender, and ethnicity. Proponents say it addresses accusations of “Critical Race Theory” in Indiana schools, while critics say it unfairly limits teachers and their lessons. Much of HB 1134 was watered down after amendments were added in the Senate.

In the current version of the bill, parents will not be allowed to opt their children out of certain lessons. Parents are also no longer allowed to sue school districts for potential violations. In addition, lawmakers took out the provision that classroom materials will have to be posted online for parental review. They also removed the ban on teaching topics that reportedly make students feel “guilt or discomfort.” This last provision sparked controversy with Indiana teachers, fearing that the broad language could lead to unfair restrictions.

Indiana senators remove provisions from school curriculum bill

HB 1134 garnered strong reactions from all sides of the debate, from teachers to concerned parents. Educators from across the state, organized by the Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA), descended on the Statehouse to voice their opinions on the bill. Over 200 members of the public applied to speak before the committee Wednesday, with lawmakers hearing hours of testimony.

“This is built on a premise that is going to cause there to be friction, or sets it up to be friction, between teachers and parents,” said Jennifer Smith-Margraf, Vice President of the ISTA.

First on the agenda during Wednesday’s meeting of the Senate Education and Career Development Committee was House Bill 1041, which bans transgender female high school athletes from playing on the girls team. Lawmakers passed the legislation 8-3 and it now moves to the full Senate floor vote. Members of the ACLU of Indiana joined educators in also opposing that legislation, saying that young Hoosier athletes simply want to play alongside their classmates.

“The overwhelming majority of transgender youth, like most kids, don’t even play at elite levels,” said ISTA president Keith Gambill during a rally at the Statehouse. “They just want to play everyday school sports, and participate with their peers.”

Meanwhile, lawmakers have scaled back parts of a bill that would limit private businesses from having COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Any business that has such a mandate would have to provide a weekly testing option for those who choose not to get vaccinated.

With the new amendments added, employers will not have to pay for those tests, and any religious exemption would have to meet the requirements in federal law. If an employee’s exemption is denied, they are no longer automatically eligible to receive unemployment benefits. Healthcare professionals, who are under a federal vaccine mandate, are now exempt from the bill.

Indiana senators scale back bill limiting vaccine mandates

Business leaders and healthcare professionals are reacting positively to the changes, saying it clarifies many of the concerns they had. Brian Tabor, President of the Indiana Hospital Association, is one of those satisfied.

“We really can’t end up with two sets of guidelines, and so we’re pleased that the new version recognizes that,” Tabor said.

As the bill heads to the floor, Senate President Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) is confident that Republicans have enough votes to pass it.

“We’ve been trying to put the Senate’s stamp on it obviously with what we think is the right piece of policy,” Sen. Bray said.

Democrats in the Senate remain disappointed the legislation is moving forward. Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) shared his concerns with Statehouse Reporter Kristen Eskow.

“We want to make Indiana attractive for businesses,” Sen. Taylor said. “Having that type of legislation is not going to do very much to help that.”

FOX59

Indiana bill could allow some eviction records to be sealed

INDIANAPOLIS – A bill moving forward at the Indiana Statehouse would allow some court records involving evictions to be sealed, meaning landlords wouldn’t be able to see the filings. House Bill 1214 passed the House unanimously last month and is expected to get a vote on the Senate floor within the next few days. According to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Central Indiana schools set to remove several COVID guidelines Wednesday

WHITELAND, Ind. — Starting Wednesday, schools across Indiana will begin operating under new COVID-19 guidelines and protocols. Last week, the Indiana Department of Health announced changes in COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools and childcare programs, as well as a reduction of the state’s COVID response operations. “I think the biggest difference is the contact-tracing requirements,” […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

IN Focus: Experts discuss Indiana’s next phase of the pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS – Big changes are in store this week for Indiana’s schools, long-term care facilities, and hospitals dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning on Wednesday, schools will no longer be required to conduct contact tracing or report positive cases to the Indiana Department of Health. Students will no longer need to quarantine if they’re […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 1,100

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 1,100 for the first time since August, according to new data from the state health department. In its latest update, the Indiana Department of Health reported 1,093 people hospitalized statewide along with 468 new cases. The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 9.7% with a […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana reports 51 additional COVID deaths, 933 cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 51 additional COVID-19 deaths and 933 new cases as hospitalizations jumped above 1,100 after dipping below the threshold in Monday’s update. The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 8.9% with a rate of 16.5% positive for unique individuals. Dashboard data represents cases and deaths […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Property tax increase would fund teacher raises; Edinburgh Schools officials seek voter approval

EDINBURGH, Ind – Edinburgh Community Schools officials are asking voters to approve a property tax increase that would be used to fund salary increases for teachers and other staff throughout the school district. Superintendent Ron Ross said years of declining enrollment and stagnant neighborhood growth have left Edinburgh Schools in a dire financial situation.   […]
EDINBURGH, IN
FOX59

Celebrate Presidents Day with Hoosier president Harrison

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday is Presidents Day, a federal holiday, first celebrated in 1971 to honor George Washington’s birthday, which is actually Feb. 22nd.  While some businesses, offices and schools will be closed in observance, there’s at least one way to celebrate the occasion in downtown Indianapolis where you can learn more about the one and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Hoosier tackles aviation mental health as attacks rise

INDIANAPOLIS — As the world navigates a once-in-a-century pandemic, hundreds of flight attendants faced new turbulence. “A lot of us don’t feel comfortable coming to work anymore,” detailed Nastassja Lewis, the founder & executive director of th|AIR|apy. “A lot of us have quit because we don’t feel safe because you just never know, ‘Will it […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Some school systems pause diversity programs amid pushback

Educators say they are feeling the impacts of deep ideological divides around issues of diversity and equity in schools. After George Floyd’s killing at the hands of police in 2020, many school districts stepped up efforts to make schools more comfortable, inclusive places for students and staff of all backgrounds. But intense debate over how schools deal with race is leading some districts to rethink and in some cases reverse plans. Some teachers have begun canceling certain lessons. But the influence on school districts’ broader diversity, equity and inclusion programs has wider implications for hiring and how school systems prioritize spending money.
EDUCATION
FOX59

Dems, GOP set inflation, COVID mandates as election themes

Senate Democrats and Republicans each want to flash election-year signals that they’re helping families struggling with rising costs and the two-year-old pandemic. But the parties differ over how to do that. And each side is beginning to make clear how it'll use those themes to compete for voters in this fall's voting for control of Congress. Senate Democrats are planning votes on proposals aimed at reducing inflation like curbing the price of insulin, the diabetes drug. Republicans are blaming President Joe Biden and Democrats for the worst inflation in four decades, but they're also focusing on COVID-era social issues like mask and vaccine mandates.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX59

City confirms payment to turn water back on at troubled apartments

Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office confirmed that the City paid part of the overdue utilities bill owed to Citizens Energy Group which resulted in water shutoffs at two financially troubled southside apartment complexes last week. Satisfied with a partial payment, CEG restored water service to Berkley Commons and Capital Place apartment while the City now reserves […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy leaders working to fix potholes

It’s one of the most frustrating things you can experience while out on the roadways – potholes. On Monday, city leaders in Indianapolis are coming together to tackle this growing problem. As the weather moves from winter to spring, potholes begin popping up more and more. That’s because the roads go through freeze-thaw cycles where […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
