Roma manager Jose Mourinho SENT OFF after furious touchline outburst in 2-2 draw with Verona... as he boots the ball away in frustration and makes a telephone gesture towards referee Luca Pairetto

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Jose Mourinho lost his cool and was sent off in Roma's 2-2 draw with Verona on Saturday night.

Roma fought back from two goals down to salvage a point after goals from Cristian Volpato and Edoardo Bove.

The manager though didn't last until the end of the game as he was sent to the stands during stoppage time by referee Luca Pairetto.

Jose Mourinho was sent off following a furious outburst at referee Luca Pairetto on Saturday

Roma's revival didn't satisfy Mourinho who was unhappy with some decisions which didn't go his sides way.

He pointed at his head and appeared to make a telephone gesture towards Pairetto.

Mourinho then picked up a ball and kicked it away in frustration which led to the Portuguese being shown a red card.

Mourinho was unhappy with some decisions towards the end of the match and booted the ball away
Mourinho also made a telephone gesture aimed at the referee which led to the sending off

The Roma boss responded by gesticulating towards the ref and went to speak to him before being held back by goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos.

Mourinho then left the sidelines, but not before making a point of going over to hug his opposite number, Verona coach Igor Tudor.

He then waved goodbye to the Roma crowd before dishing out some instructions to one of his coaches before heading for the tunnel.

There has been some speculation on social media that Mourinho's telephone gesture was in reference to 'Calciopoli' - the 2006 Italian match fixing scandal.

Pairetto's father, Pierluigi, held the position of Italian vice chairman of UEFA referees committee at the time of the scandal and was given a 42-month ban from football and a 16-month prison sentence, but he was later acquitted.

The case came to light after thousands of hours of phone calls were unearthed via wire-tapped phone calls.

Mourinho has since taken to social media posting three pictures, one of him holding the ball, a second of him kicking the ball and a third of the Roma crowd.

Along with the pictures he wrote: 'Picture 1 ball possession-picture 2 direct football-picture 3 I love this people and for them I fight-picture 4 I don't talk is better to go home and have a nice dinner. Have a good Sunday.'

