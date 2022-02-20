ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen Central wrestlers notch nine top-four finishes in Regional

By Trent Abrego, Aberdeen News
 8 days ago
MILBANK – Nine Aberdeen Central wrestlers finished in the top-four at the South Dakota Region 3A Tournament, punching their tickets to the state competition.

As a team, Pierre received the most team points (278.5), followed by Mitchell with 195.5 and Chamberlain with 179.5 Central ended fourth as a team with 167.5 points.

Here are the top four wrestlers for the region, from first-place to fourth. All four wrestlers qualified for each weight class qualified for the state tournament. Those placed fifth have a chance to be chosen as alternates.

Region 3A

106: Alex Oedekoven (Pierre), Spencer Eldeen (Mitchell), Mikyle Weston (Chamberlain) Owen Fischer (Milbank), Tee Birkland (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree)

113: Tate Huff (Aberdeen Central), Lincoln Schoenhard (Pierre), Cruz Alhizer (Mitchell), Xavier Donovan (Chamberlain), Peyton Bischoff (Huron)

120: Rayden Zens (Aberdeen Central), Noah Williams (Pierre), Jacob Johnson (Milbank), Devyn Anderson (Chamberlain), Aiden Zavesky (Huron)

126: Mason Schrempp (Aberdeen Central), Dominic Santiago (Chamberlain), Nate Williams (Pierre), Tripp Schrempp (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree), Penn Long (Mitchell)

132: Moses Gross (Huron), Brock Sparks (Mitchell), Tristan Spencer (Pierre), Quinn Long (Chamberlain), Isaac Halfred (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree)

138: Blake Judson (Pierre), Brandon Sparks (Mitchell), Kaden Krause (Milbank), Bryce Reuer (Chamberlain), Elias Biegler (Aberdeen Central)

145: Jagger Tyler (Mitchell), Hayden Shaffer (Pierre), Thomas Powell (Chamberlain), Logan Opitz (Aberdeen Central), Joseph French (Milbank)

152: Deegan Houska (Pierre), Tucker Vilhauer (Mitchell), Beauty Moon (Huron), Cordell Rychlik (Aberdeen Central), Jozey Nesladek (Chamberlain)

160: Jayden Wiebe (Pierre), Dylan Schaunaman (Aberdeen Central), Barrett Schneck (Milbank), Connor Thelen (Mitchell), Cole Ochsner (Huron)

170: Lucas Chamberlain (Pierre), Swade Reis (Chamberlain), Jesse Schneck (Milbank), Kendell Fick (Mitchell), Ayden Gisi (Aberdeen Central)

182: Chance Carda (Pierre), Joe VanOverschelde (Mitchell), Leyton Raffety (Milbank), Ryker Meister (Aberdeen Central), Hser Wah (Huron)

195: Noah Hutmacher (Chamberlain), Gavin Stotts (Pierre), Seth Foote (Mitchell), Bryce Beitelspacher (Aberdeen Central), Dah Moo (Huron)

220: Rocky Wiedman (Todd County), Elijah Boutchee (Pierre), Samson Flakus (Aberdeen Central), Wyatt Powers (Chamberlain), Maddox Hanson (Milbank)

285: Canyon Burkard (Chamberlain), Beau Foote (Mithcell), Joshua Rydberg (Pierre), Bryan Ramirez (Huron), Jacob Krenz (Aberdeen Central)

Region 1B

BRITTON – In Region 1B, Redfield took home the most team points, with eight wrestlers getting into the top four of their weight classes.

Here are the full results.

106: Brady Risetter (Redfield), Cooper Pommer (Clark/Willow Lake), Tate Steffensen (Sioux Valley), Tacey Miller (Webster Area), Brody Randall (Hamlin/Castlewood)

113: Holden Hawkins (Sisseton), Gannon Gilligan (Kingsbury County), Nicholas Schlachter (Potter Co), Brady Unser (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle), Zane Miller (Sioux Valley)

120: Haeden Jorgenson (Webster Area), Ian Metz (Sisseton), Philip Holsing (Faulkton Area), John Yonker (Hamlin/Castlewood), Blake Jennings (Kinsbury County)

126: Joshua Kannegieter (Clark/Willow Lake), Jacob Fehlman (Redfield), Bryce Hawkinson (Britton-Hecla), Gavin Kloos (Deuel), Trace Shoemaker (Webster Area)

132: Dylan Zell (Kingsbury County), Tanner Frickson (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle), Parker Geditz (Faulkton Area), Jaxon Quail (Deuel), Pierce Ketterling (Groton Area)

138: Cael Larson (Webster Area), Boe Iverson (Sisseton), Ethan Mcelhone (Clark/Willow Lake), Clayton Dulany (Warner/Northwestern), Luke Steffensen (Kingsbury County)

145: Mason Whitley (Redfield), Christian Ehresman (Groton Area), Garrett Cramer (Faulkton Area), Chase Chambers (Hamlin/Castlewood), Lucas Arcoren (Sully Buttes)

152: Gunnar Kvistad (Clark/Willow Lake), Troy Randall Jr. (Hamlin/Castlewood), Josh Long (Sisseton), Caleb Clark (Kingsbury County), Lincoln Fortin (Warner/Northwestern)

160: Mason Fey (Redfield), Russell Sheets (Sioux Valley), Lincoln Dikoff (Faulkton Area), Cole Bisbee (Groton Area), Tucker Anderson (Kingsbury County)

170: Joe Hornick (Sioux Valley), Lucas Kannegieter (Clark/Willow Lake), Dominic Constant (Deuel), Connor Johnson (Kingsbury County), Chase McGillivary (Redfield)

182: Corbin Schwartz (Redfield), Mason Shultz (Sisseton), Alex Pudwill (Warner/Northwestern), Kasey Michalski (Clark/Willow Lake), Dylan Singrey (Kingsbury County)

195: Sean Domke (Redfield), Nate Kersting (Kingsbury County), Justin Granum (Deuel), Kadyn Weisser (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle), Mason Gray (Sisseton)

220: Caleb McGregor (Webster Area), Preston Cavalier (Warner/Northwestern), Gavin Nichols (Redfield), Carson Leonhardt (Faulkton Area)

285: Grady Fey (Redfield), Avery Nichols (Clark/Willow Lake), Lane Krueger (Groton Area), Parker Bode (Faulkton Area), Ethan Skarnagel (Sisseton)

