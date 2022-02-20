Ten Players Win Total Of $10,000,000 On Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Tickets This Week

The Florida Lottery announced 10 new scratch-off millionaires this week totaling $10,000,000 in winnings!

On Tuesday, the Florida Lottery announced that Cheryl Furnia, 62, of Fernandina Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.00.

Furnia purchased her winning ticket from Flash Foods, located at 925-A South 14th Street in Fernandina Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Also on Tuesday, Tammy Graham, 51, of Hawthorne, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Gainesville District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Graham purchased her winning ticket from Circle K, located at 2652 Southeast State Road 21 in Melrose. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

On Wednesday, Emilio Martinez, 27, of Clearwater, and Candi Buckner, 38, of Melbourne, each claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game.

Martinez chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven A, located at 2198 Main Street in Dunedin. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Buckner chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.00. She purchased her winning ticket from Shell SFM 251, located at 3676 North Wickham Road in Melbourne.

Also on Wednesday, Brenda Larry, 66, of Monticello, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Larry purchased her winning ticket from Market Liquor, located at 1242 South Jefferson Street in Monticello.

On Thursday, Cleopatra Boiko, of Allenhurst, New Jersey, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Boiko purchased her winning ticket from Huxters Market & Deli, located at 1203 Periwinkle Way in Sanibel.

The Florida Lottery announced two more winners Thursday, both from the Tampa Bay area.

Julia Jenkins, 43, of Dover, and Patricia Cosenza, 68, of St. Petersburg, each claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

Jenkins chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. She purchased her winning ticket from Brummeyer’s One Stop, located at 7208 Turkey Creek Road in Plant City. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Cosenza chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. She purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 5295 34th Street South in Saint Petersburg. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

On Friday, two winners were announced as well! Francis Flores, 57, of Homestead, claimed a $1 million top prize from the STRUCK BY LUCK Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Flores purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 23300 Southwest 112th Avenue in Homestead.

And Joel Rodriquez, 39, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.Rodriquez purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven H, located at 5650 Hansel Avenue in Edgewood.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

