Common mistakes reading body language

Have you made the mistake of mismatching pronouns? Almost everyone has. That includes the venerable and usually perfectly grammatical New York Times, most of your favorite writers--and me. I have a Master's in English, I've studied linguistics, and I've been a professional author and journalist for decades. I've still messed this up in my own writing. If you want your own prose to be clear and also grammatical, you need to follow the rules governing pronouns and antecedents. That may sound obscure, but it comes up in pretty much everything you will ever read--or write.

DEMI LOVATO ・ 3 DAYS AGO