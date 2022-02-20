ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

This smart boot could help diabetic patients recover from foot wounds

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f4CRl_0eK0OJDL00
The interactive smart boot. Credit: David Armstrong.

In a new study from the University of Southern California, researchers develop a new, interactive smart boot to help diabetic patients recover from dangerous foot wounds.

Every second, someone with diabetes develops a dangerous foot wound.

Patients with diabetic nerve damage can be less sensitive to pain, which means they don’t always know if they’re putting too much pressure on their foot—or for that matter, a healing wound.

All too often, this leads to infection, hospitalization, and even amputation.

Treating these patients requires a plan to offload pressure from the bottom of the foot.

This is often done with specially made braces known as removable cast boots.

In the first phase of the boot project, the boots worked, but patient compliance with wearing the boot was hovering at around 28%.

That led to phase two: a boot that patients couldn’t remove. Patients healed more quickly, but it wasn’t ideal, because it’s too rigid.

Finally, researchers create a more sophisticated wearable that allows patients to put on or remove the boot whenever they wish.

To further increase compliance, the boot gives feedback to the patient about their activity level and the amount of time they spend with the boot on.

This “smart boot” also sends data directly to the care team.

The study is now actively following patients for twelve weeks.

It appears that the model appears to be working because early data suggests good compliance and the feedback may help patients stay actively engaged in their own recovery process.

If you care about diabetes, please read studies about common stomach drugs that may help control blood sugar in diabetes, and common diet that could boost health in people with diabetes.

For more information about health, please see recent studies about nutrient that may help reduce risk of type 2 diabetes, and results showing that COVID may cause a new wave of diabetes.

The study was conducted by Catherine Park et al., and published in the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Can cinnamon help treat diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is a common health problem worldwide. For people with a high risk of diabetes and people who already have the disease, a healthy diet can help improve their quality of life greatly. The previous study shows that protein may play a role in the risk of developing...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Boots#Drugs#Amputation#Covid
MedicalXpress

Diabetes drugs could save thousands of lives

New research has linked two types of less-often prescribed diabetes drugs with lower chances of potentially fatal heart problems—including heart attack, heart failure and stroke—in people with type 2 diabetes without established heart disease. The study of English and Welsh data—led by University of Manchester and Manchester University...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Miami Herald

Numbness, burning or tingling in the hand may be the result of this condition

Q. I have developed intermittent pain, numbness, and tingling in my thumb and index finger on my palm side of the hand. The symptoms have bothered me off and on for three months, but recently have gotten much worse. At times, the symptoms even wake me from my sleep. I have tried not to use my hand as much and have also taken ibuprofen but this has not helped. What should I do to feel better?
MIAMI, FL
deseret.com

7 signs you might have had omicron variant without knowing it

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said she had back pain. She thought it was from her daily runs. But, days later, the symptoms wouldn’t wear off. Soon enough, she learned she had tested positive for COVID-19. Why this matters: The omicron variant — and COVID-19 in general...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Doctors remove three live 2cm long botflies from 32-year-old American woman's eye, back and neck after she felt something moving inside her eyelid following a trip to the Amazon

An American woman complaining of something moving under her skin has had a live botfly surgically removed from her eye after getting bitten on a trip abroad. Hospital authorities on Monday said they had successfully removed 'three live human botflies almost 2 cm in size' from the woman. The 32-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Almost 1 in 3 Older Adults Develop New Medical Conditions After COVID-19 Infection

Results can help anticipate the scale of future health complications and improve planning for use of healthcare resources. Almost a third (32 of every 100) of older adults infected with covid-19 in 2020 developed at least one new condition that required medical attention in the months after initial infection, 11 more than those who did not have covid-19, finds a US study published by The BMJ on February 9, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Common Over-the-Counter Medication May Provide Relief for People With Long COVID-19 Symptoms

Widely available, over-the-counter antihistamines have the potential to restore daily function. Antihistamines may provide relief for the millions of people suffering from the painful, debilitating symptoms of long COVID-19 that impair daily functioning. That’s the conclusion of a case report on the experiences of two such patients co-authored by nursing scholars at the University of California, Irvine.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
8K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy