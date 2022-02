Children play Tug of War during summer camp offered by the YMCA of MEWSA.PHOTO COURTESY OF THE YMCA OF MEWSA. Summer is the ideal time for kids to get up, get out and explore. The YMCA of Metuchen, Edison, Woodbridge & South Amboy (MEWSA) is thrilled to have the opportunity to offer your children another fun-filled summer. The Y believes that all kids have great potential and deserve the opportunity to discover who they are and what they can achieve through the rich experiences offered in summer camp.

