ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man and woman struck by gunfire in Englewood

By FOX 32 DIGITAL TEAM
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD - Two people were shot in Englewood just before midnight. According to police, a man and woman were in a...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Person fatally struck by car on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO - A person was fatally struck by a car on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday morning. According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded around 2:52 a.m., on southbound I-94 near 35th Street. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. Just after 6:20 a.m., the China...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago-area Crime: Woman arrested after two people shot in Walmart parking lot in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Illinois - Waukegan police said that they have arrested Desteny Rodriguez in connection with a shooting at a Walmart parking lot on Saturday. Waukegan police said that Rodriguez was among four people who met up in the Walmart parking lot to "trade" guns. Rodriguez attempted to rob the two people in the other group, police said, and shots were fired.
WAUKEGAN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
West Chicago, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Fox 32 Chicago

Car wanted in West Lawn hit-and-run that struck a toddler sitting in a stroller

WEST LAWN - Chicago police are searching for the driver of a car that struck a 3-year-old in West Lawn earlier this month. On Feb. 1, in the 6200 block of South Pulaski Road, a 43-year-old woman was pushing a stroller with the toddler in it, when someone in a gray in colored sedan – possibly a Nissan Sentra – swerved around traffic into a median, striking the child, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Englewood#The University Of Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
40K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy