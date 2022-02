On Tuesday morning, Troy Kotsur made history: He became the first deaf male actor—and only the second deaf performer—to earn an Oscar nomination. Kotsur's CODA co-star Marlee Matlin paved the way back in 1987, winning Best Actress for Children of a Lesser God. But until now, that record went unbroken. Kotsur, a 53-year-old Arizona native who has worked in theater for years and also appeared in an episode of The Mandalorian, can't believe his fortune. "I’m not used to this!" he told Thrillist over Zoom after the nominations. "I’ve gotten so many phone calls and texts since they announced the news this morning. It’s just been amazing. My poor manager."

