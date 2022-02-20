ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lost mittens become an art installation on lost love in Baltimore

By Don Gonyea
nprillinois.org
 2 days ago

If you've walked through Baltimore, Md., over the last few days, you might have come across a curious sight - around 50 lost gloves popped up on fence posts, waving in the wind, with little notes attached to their sleeves. BRUCE WILLEN: You know, I've always just, you know,...

www.nprillinois.org

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTVF

The Lost Art of Dating

Matchmaker Judith Gottesman revealed her insider secrets on dating and finding everlasting love in her new double set of books: The Lost Art of Dating and Your Soul Mate Awaits. Both are available wherever you buy books. Learn more about Judith’s work at www.SoulMatesUnlimited.com.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Post

Pandemic love, lost and found

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. For two years, the world has endured a near-constant drumbeat of loss. Loss of friends and family, loss of physical togetherness, loss of what once was. But even as the coronavirus pandemic sent the world into seclusion, people...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
State
South Carolina State
Good News Network

This Woman Escaped Slavery by Hiding in Plain Sight – Disguised as a White Man

Shakespeare’s works are famous for portraying cross-dressing, particularly for the purpose of dealing dastardly and playing tricks on people. However, his fictions are nothing compared to the realities during slavery in America, where several enslaved people completed incredible escapes by disguising themselves as white. The most famous perhaps is...
SOCIETY
Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Frisell
Merced Sun-Star

A tribute to Valentines Day: On love lost and found

February has always been one of my favorite months. We have gotten through a gray January, which always seems so hard. Christmas is over, you have taken down your decorations and things look dull. You’ve made a list of intentions you know you won’t keep. The rest of the bills from your Christmas spending have come back to face you.
CELEBRATIONS
Salina Post

'Raiders of the Lost Ark' set for Science on Screen at Art Center Cinema

The next Science on Screen® at the Art Center Cinema is coming up Tuesday! And it's free!. Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Art Center Cinema, 150 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Following the film, stay for Science on Screen®, with featured speaker Reese Barrick, director of Sternberg Museum at Fort Hays State University. Barrick will be discussing modern technology in archeology.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mittens#Art Installation#Npr
Vulture

The Gilded Age Recap: The Uninvited Guest

Drama! Action! Astounding dresses! It feels like The Gilded Age has finally arrived with this episode. So much happens, and we’re finally not talking about stocks and aldermen but about actually interesting things, like an unwanted naked lady’s maid in your bed. I read some bad take before...
TV & VIDEOS
The New Yorker

Setting “The Gilded Age” Straight

When HBO announced “The Gilded Age,” its new series about a railroad baron and his wife fighting for social status against the Old Guard of New York in the eighteen-eighties, Keith Taillon took note. “I was excited, but I didn’t want to get my hopes up,” he said the other day, strolling around Murray Hill. He’s an expert in the architecture of the period. “I don’t want to sound historically conceited. But I wanted to be pleasantly surprised.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: HBO’s ‘Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches’ re-creates the power of the 19th century activist’s words

Frederick Douglass was widely considered the most electric speaker of the 19th century. But books and documentaries inherently can’t do justice to the abolitionist’s powerful voice, of which there are no known recordings. Undeterred, the makers of the new hourlong HBO documentary “Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches” came...
TV & VIDEOS
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
Robb Report

‘An Overall Feeling of Joy’: How Martha’s Vineyard Became a Welcoming Oasis for Generations of Black Travelers

Click here to read the full article. Young children meet along Inkwell Beach and play together in the warm ocean spray. Soon after, their respective families become acquainted—and so begins a cherished summertime tradition. In the Oak Bluffs area of Martha’s Vineyard, the Inkwell, as it’s fondly known, has long been a summer destination for Black families; the area was even listed in The Negro Motorist Green Book, a travel guide for vacation-bound African-American families popular from the ‘40s to ‘60s. It remains a favorite still today, and showcases a refreshing alternative narrative to the Black experience often depicted in mainstream...
LIFESTYLE
realitytitbit.com

David and Annie secured millions through their 90 Day popularity

Married couple David and Annie have made millions of dollars (some now changed into Thai baht) since they first made their 90 Day Fiance debut. Now with a spin-off, their fortune has only increased…. After first meeting in a karaoke bar, a romantic connection was straight on the table for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy