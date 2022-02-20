Coroner IDs 2 people killed in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed and another person injured Saturday afternoon in a single-car crash in Georgetown County, authorities said.

Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the victims Sunday afternoon as Floyd Mack Linnen, Jr. and Dominique Cierra Washington, both of Georgetown. Authorities have not said who was driving the vehicle.

The crash that killed both the driver and a front-seat passenger happened about 5:35 p.m. on Dunbar Road near Browns Ferry Road, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A rear-seat passenger was injured and taken to the hospital.

The 2004 Chevrolet SUV was traveling north on Dunbar Road when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned, Pye said.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.

