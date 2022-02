Getting excited to play big games — ranked opponents, rivals, hostile road venues, etc. — is almost never a problem. Getting excited to play the other games is often much more problematic. Many consider it unacceptable — “You should be excited for every game like we were back in the day, when we walked uphill to the arena in two feet of snow,” etc. — but the fact is it happens for most teams in most seasons. Even most really good teams fall victim to it at least once every season, especially in sports where you play 35-plus games.

BASKETBALL ・ 6 HOURS AGO